Toyota TJ Cruiser Concept Could Enter Production, But It's Up to You

Does the world really need such a thing? Well, it seems like we'll find out shortly. Just for Toyota's sake, we hope people won't get too excited because of its novelty, but when it comes to actually buying it, they opt for a regular SUV instead. If anything, the shoebox-shaped people mover might even fall on the bland side next to those kei cars, friendly robots, and manga-styled SUVs. That wouldn't normally be a plus for a concept, but in Tokyo, a mundane appearance might actually make you stand out.Now we hear there's another reason behind TJ Cruiser's less bold design approach. The company is allegedly considering a production version of the minivan/cross, and the more down-to-earth looks could mean less work for the designers once the green light is given.According to Autocar , Toyota's chief designer, Hirokazu Ikuma, says the TJ Cruiser's fate hangs on the reception it gets at the Japanese motor show which debuts tomorrow. We don't know exactly how they plan to gauge the public's reaction, especially since the van/SUV is considered for a global release and non-Japanese attendance isn't that high, but Toyota isn't the kind of company to take unnecessary risks. If it decides it's good to go, then it's good to go.We're not entirely sure what to think about the concept. For a minivan, it's definitely cool. It has that rugged appearance of an American truck thanks to the front end grille, hood, and wheel arches. From there on, it all gets extremely boxy, a design theme not very common among modern cars but that still has plenty of followers.The "Cruiser" suffix immediately evokes the legendary Land Cruiser or FJ Cruiser SUVs, but Toyota used it in the past for other types of vehicles as well. One might argue that the Urban Cruiser was also a mini SUV, but its name, appearance, and drive configuration would disagree. However, while the "Urban" part made things clear for the ill-fated model, what does "TJ" mean?If it's not the first time you read about this concept, you can probably remember the ridiculous explanation provided by Toyota: the "T" is for "toolbox," while the "J" is for "joy." I think we all know what the "W," the "T," and the "F" you're thinking right now are for.But the name is something we're more than willing to overlook if Toyota delivers this thing. It would mark the birth of another niche segment - the off-roading minivan. The TJ Cruiser is expected to have four-wheel-drive, an off-road-oriented suspension, and a hybrid powertrain.Does the world really need such a thing? Well, it seems like we'll find out shortly. Just for Toyota's sake, we hope people won't get too excited because of its novelty, but when it comes to actually buying it, they opt for a regular SUV instead.