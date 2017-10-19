autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Toyota Prius Plus Test Mule Looks More Like a Prius SUV

Toyota launched the 4th generation Prius hybrid in 2016, followed shortly by the Prius PHV/Prime. However, there's one popular non-liftback model that's missing. Our spies stationed around the Nurburgring have captured this odd-looking machine which they believe to be a test mule for the Prius Plus.
The test mule has the front end of the Prius 4 glued onto what looks like the camouflaged body of a Lexus NX. The taillights give it away.

While this could just be an early prototype that will eventually transition to a healthy Prius Plus body, we suspect changes are afoot. In 2015, there was a rumor about a Prius SUV being under development. In a way, the Toyota C-HR Hybrid serves that role, since it's based on the same platform. But it's not very practical.

Last year, CEO of Toyota in North America said he doesn't think the Prius nameplate will be used on an SUV or crossover: "The Prius family was the right idea at the right time. But I think as hybrids have become more mainstream, they are becoming more like another powertrain in a series."

But that could just mean this new model will be called something else. What do you guys think, is this Lexus NX-based mule ever going to become a Prius wagon? I mean, it's even got flared fenders for goodness' sake.

The Plus, otherwise known as the Prius v or α, depending on the market, is a stretched version of the popular hybrid. The current generation was launched at the January 2011 Detroit Auto Show and boasts 50% more interior cargo space than the original Prius design.

There are differences, of course. The Japanese Prius α (alpha) is a 7-seater as the third row is enabled by a lithium-ion drive battery in the center console. However, the American version is a 6-seater with nickel-metal battery. But together, they significantly contributed to the overall Prius sales.

In 2012, 187,000 wagon models were sold while the hatchback managed 362,800 units. Since then, sales have been declining for the latter.
