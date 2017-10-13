autoevolution
 

2019 Toyota Supra Spied on Nurburgring, Almost Ready for Production

13 Oct 2017, 16:50 UTC ·
The 2019 Toyota Supra is currently in its final development phase and a prototype of the sports coupe has recently been spied doing its thing.
From the double bubble roof to the appealing LED lights we've spotted on another prototype, the fifth generation of the Supra promises to be a looker.

The Mk V Toyota Supra and the 2019 BMW Z4 might share their platform and their engines, but the two will be set apart by more than just their body types (the Z4 will continue the Bavarian automaker's roadster tradition, while the Supra is set to land in coupe-only form).

To be more precise, BMW Australia CEO Marc Werner has recently stressed the fact that the driving experiences offered by the two sportscars will be entirely different.

And while each of the velocity toys will come with its custom styling cues, the same applies to the cabin. We're expecting the Japanese machine to be slotted under the Bavarian animal in terms of the pricing, which should mean that the Toyota's interior will offer a simpler approach.

The rumor mill is boiling with news on the powertrain department. In fact, the wildest forum chat out there talks about the carmakers co-developing a 3.5-liter turbocharged straight-six. Nevertheless, we'd take this with a grain of salt, since the Germans already have an inline-six engine lineup.

The pair of go-fast machines is also expected to come with a turbo-four entry-level motor. Expect BMW's B48 mill to be the chosen engine, with the unit delivering 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of twist.

On the transmission topic, we have conflicting rumors, with the early talks mentioning that the Supra won't follow the Z4 down the stick shift path, only being offered in automatic trim. However, this info was contradicted by the one that surfaced later on.

We could expect to see Toyota introducing the 2018 Supra by the end of the year, but we're not expecting the Mk V to bow at the Tokyo Motor Show (the event kicks off on October 25th). That's because the Japanese event will mark the debut of the GR HV Sports Concept.

Designed as a larger 86 with hybrid power and influences from the TS050 LMP1 endurance racing prototype, the rear-wheel-drive concept only added fuel to the rumors about a gas-electric powertrain for the range-topping Supra.


 

New Toyota Supra with license plate from Munich!

A post shared by wilco blok (@wilcoblok) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT



 

