Police Searching for Owner of Pink Toyota iQ With "1CE BABY" Plates in Hong Kong

However, at least one idiot slipped through the cracks. The owner of this iQ is wanted by the Hong Kong police, but not because his car is too ugly or pink. No, he was involved in a hit-and-run the other day, the last moments of which have been captured on camera. This just goes to show you can't always judge a man by what car he/she drives.According to local media, the crazy Toyota driver hit a minibus and a double-decker bus. But the reason he ran from the scene probably has to do with the six pedestrians, aged 6 to 58, that he also hit. Thankfully, they didn't sustain any significant injuries.The incident happened just a day ago. The Toyota hit three pedestrians junction between Nathan Road and Man Ming Lane in Yau Ma Tei. It then hit the minibus and injured the three other people before reaching the bus at the junction between Shanghai Street and Waterloo Road.Dashcam footage shows the Toyota with no front bumper and one of the mirrors hanging by its wires. The driver opens the door and prepares to get out of the car, waits a few more seconds and gets back in, closing the door again. Moments later, he makes a run for it with two policemen chasing him afterward.We don't know what the guy was thinking, running from the law like that. The internet is probably full of photos showing his pink-wrapped, heavily customized Toyota, and some of them probably show his face as well. It's only a matter of time before he's caught, and after injuring so many people, he faces serious prison time.