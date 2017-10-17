Toyota Expands Its Concept-i Range with Two More Fantasy Vehicles

More on this:

1 2019 Toyota Supra Spied on Nurburgring, Almost Ready for Production

2 Toyota Prius PHV (Prime) Looks Awesome With GR Sport Body Kit

3 Toyota Tj Cruiser Concept Isn't The “Toolbox” Of “Joy” It Wants To Be

4 Toyota GR HV Sports Concept Is A Hybrid Sports Car With A Targa Top

5 2018 Toyota Century Loses V12, Gains V8-powered Hybrid Powertrain