2019 Porsche 911 Tries To Pass as Current Model at Nurburgring

24 Oct 2017, 18:24 UTC ·
by
The next generation of the Porsche 911 has left its initial development stages behind, with the Zuffenhausen engineers now working overtime to complete the development of the rear-engined machine at the Nurburgring.
As always with the Neunelfer, the generation change won't bring a massive styling update and the camouflage used for the 2019 Neunelfer prototypes takes full advantage of this, allowing the newcomer to impersonate the model you'll currently find in showrooms.

Unsurprisingly, the posterior is the most important bit of the car and we'll probably have to wait for next year in order for Porsche to remove the heavy camo that covers this bit.

Note that the active wing is extremely generous, with this being just one of the moves aimed at allowing the next-gen model to seriously up the ante on the performance front.

Sure, Porsche has stated that Nurburgring lap times aren't its number one priority (that title goes to driving engagement), but then the 991.2 GT2 RS stole the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's Nurburgring record - the 700 hp thing can lap the Nordschleife in 7:47.3.

Another way of improving the handling comes from the the wider tracks of the car. Speaking of the chassis, we're expecting the rear-engined layout to allow the flat-six heart of the car to get slightly closer to the center of the car, albeit with the configuration still allowing the rear seats to remain in place.

Once the Carrera and Carrea S models, which will use slightly massaged versions of the current turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six motors, will make their debuts, you can expect the German automaker to come with all sorts of versions and derivatives. And it's enough to check out the 2018MY debuts, which range from the brilliantly elegant GT3 Touring Package to the arguably unnecessary Carrera T, to understand just how happy the German comes when enriching the 911 lineup.

 

