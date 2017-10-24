Back in Black: 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Gets Stunning HRE Wheels

Now that the first incarnation of the Porsche Panamera has retired, you can expect more and more owners to take their machines down the aftermarket path in order to keep them under the spotlights. However, this also applies to the second-gen Panny and we're here to deliver the most recent example of this.

Murder ☠️💀☠️ @porsche @hre_wheels #wheelsboutique #teamwb #porsche #panamera #turbo #hre #hrewheels #p200 A post shared by Wheels Boutique (@wheelsboutique) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:44am PDT We're looking at a 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo that has been gifted with a set of custom shoes. The factory wheels of the long-roof model were left behind for rolling goodies supplied by HRE Wheels.The new rims come with a concave profile, while packing a spectacular multi-spoke design that acts as an attention magnet. The slim spokes allow us to notice the stopping hardware of the Porscha.No, this Porsche Panamera isn't gifted with the optional PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, but the standard steel brakes provide al the deceleration abilities you could wish for.The black hue of the wheels we have here matches that of the car, while the Panamera packs plenty of elements that come in this color. We're talking about the inner graphics of the headlights and the window trim, as well as the window tint.This whole new Panamera on custom wheels tale might sound familiar and that's because it's the second time this month when we bring you such a story.The previous time when we discussed the matter, the Porscha delivered a totally different take. The machine came in a shade of gray that seemed like a nod to retro Neunelfer, while the Fuchs-like wheels of the thing certainly deserved such a label - here's the story in case you missed it.And, with more and more owners of the second-generation Porsche Panamera now taking delivery of their machines, we should be able to deliver a new story of the kind soon.