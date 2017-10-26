Porsche 918 Spyder Donuts Are Unsurprisingly Brutal

Since we now live in a world where even three-year-olds do donuts
(this is a story involving an actual car, not a toy), you can expect hypercar owners to be extremely tempted when it comes to attending such shenanigans. And the freshest example of this comes from the Porsche realm, involving the all-mighty 918 Spyder.
That's right, we're here to bring you a Porsche 918 Spyder being put to tire-slashing work. These donuts baked by the gas-electric model are as vicious as they get, as you can tell by the hefty amount of tire smoke generated in the process.
From highlighting the rear bias of the all-paw monster to delivering a splendid sample of the Porscha's naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8, this piece of hooning brings plenty of giggles.
Nevertheless, in our book, donuts performed without adding other forms of sliding are simply... the unskilled driver's drifting. It might seem like we're playing the unpopular opinion card here, but there are certainly more spectacular ways of putting the Zuffenhausen halo car to slip angle work.
And while this 918 Spyder driver goes all Tax the Rich
on the hybrid hypercar, we'll remind you that Porche is busy building its future four-wheeled technological display.
We're talking about the Mission E, with the German automotive producer's first EV having been spotted testing
on the Nurburgring earlier this week. The electron juice sipper, which should pack at least 600 ponies, is set to be introduced by late 2019. As such, the prototype spotted on the infamous German circuit is still covered in heavy camouflage. Even so, we can see that plenty of the stunning cues present of the 2015 Mission E concept car are still here. Factor in the baby Panamera size of the thing and you can expect a looker.
P.S.: Yes, we tried to offset the carbon footprint of the donut-baking 918 Spyder by mentioning the Mission E.