Ansel Elgort's Porsche 918 Spyder Donuts Are So Baby Driver

Unfortunately for those of us who are used to motion picture masterpieces such as Bullit or Vanishing Point, it looks like the contemporary film industry is struggling to come up with car people movies that are actually worth our time. There are, of course, a few exceptions and Baby Driver is one of them.

Once the movie hit theaters, its creators no longer needed the services of the Subaru WRX that Elgort hooned throughout the movie. As such, one of the stunt cars was listed on eBay.



Sure, the offering was a successful one, with the tuned and famous 2006 Scoobie



Well, as Elgort recently demonstrated, the actor stepped up his game quite a bit, going for a donut baking session inside a



The celebrity posted the footage of the hybrid hypercar adventure (the car is on German plates) on his Twitter account, letting us know that "Baby's Back".



Compared to the Subaru WRX sideways shenanigans displayed in the said film, the adventure we have here involves considerably more tire smoke. After all, the driver is now free of all the burdens that determined him to run towards the horizon in the movie.



So, does this mean that the American is willing to drive for the cameras once again? We're not sure, but, in case you haven't seen Baby Driver yet, we're inviting you to check out the motion picture and see if you agree with its 7.8 IMDb rating.





Baby's Back...

