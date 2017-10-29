autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Huracan Performante Return to Nurburgring: Record Fight?

29 Oct 2017, 7:13 UTC ·
by
You would imagine that, since the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 has already conquered the Nurburgring, the Nunelfer will no longer set wheel on the infamous German track until its first customers will bring it there.
Well, you'd be wrong, as Zuffenhausen has now returned to the Green Hell with the GT2 RS. In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the 700 hp animal flying on the track.

The rear-wheel-drive special has been spotted blitzing the Ring earlier this week, with the Neunelfer obviously being accompanied by prototypes doing their thing on the Green Hell.

While it's not uncommon for automotive producers to add some final polish to their machines even after the official launches, it's still a bit off to see the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS returning to the track after the thing has set a record for production cars - the rear-engined athlete managed to lap the circuit in 6:47.3, remember?

However, we can say the same about the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. Sure, the Spider incarnation of the uber-Huracan is still testing, but we've seen the Coupe flying on the Nurburgring this week.

Keep in mind that the Porsche 911 GT2 RS stole the said record from the Huracan Performante, which had lapped the Nurburgring in 6:52.

Well, the wildest rumors out there talk about the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS fighting for the Nurburgring crown. We would take such unofficial talk with a grain of salt though. Why? Well, for one thing, the cromograph gap between the two seems hefty enough to prevent such a brawl from taking place.

Regardless of whether we're getting a family fight or not, you can see the GT2 RS spotting in the first clip below, the one on the left, while the video on the right will bring you the Huracan Performante sighting (4:25).

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche nuburgring 2017 Nurburgring lamborghini huracan performante
