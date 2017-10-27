autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets HRE Wheels and Violent GRP Exhaust, Sounds Brutish

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, the time has come to talk about the part of the aftermarket realm that is dedicated to the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3.
Since European deliveries for the 991.2 GT3 kicked off in the Summer, while North American customers only started receiving their cars last month, the aftermarket takes on the Zuffenhausen machines have been shy.

So far, we've only seen such Porschas being gifted with custom wheels and exhaust setups and the car in the images above is no exception.

We'll start with the wheels and remind you that the GT3 comes with a centerlock setup. And while one might be tempted to believe that the said tech setup would limit the possibilities, you should know that the aftermarket side of the industry is more than ready to cater to such needs.

This track-savvy machine has left its factory shoes behind, having been gifted with goodies coming from HRE Wheels. The new rollers feature a five-double-spoke design, with the slim spokes allowing us to get a good look at the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

As for the new exhaust, this comes from Graham Rahal Performance, the Indiana-based specialist handling the car. The 4.0-liter flat-six received a center exhaust bypass, while the factory sports exhaust button still works its valve magic.

And you'll be able to get a sample of the GT3's aural might in the first piece of footage below.

This GT Division animal seems to be dressed in Chalk, a hue that's becoming more and more popular among Neunelfer owners. Of course, there will always be GT3 owners who prefer wild colors. However, having the thing covered in an understated hue like the one seen here allows the car to strengthen its connection to the understated look that has defined the rear-engined machine ever since its birth.


 

Sneak peek, the new rig getting some new goodies! #GRP @hre_wheels #GRPCenterBypass #StayTuned #HighPerformanceVehicles #HighPerformanceQuality

