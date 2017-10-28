autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 Gets Chased by Porsche 911 Turbo in Nurburgring Testing Frenzy

28 Oct 2017, 6:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 2019 Porsche 911 has now moved past its early development stages and one of the results of this is that the Nurburgring prototype testing has intensified.
4 photos
2019 Porsche 911 Gets Chased by Porsche 911 Turbo on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 Gets Chased by Porsche 911 Turbo on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 Gets Chased by Porsche 911 Turbo on Nurburgring
In this Neunelfer test car frenzy, there's one scenario that has caught our eye in particular, with this involving a current-generation 911 Turbo Cabriolet (this could be a Turbo S, but the poor quality of the video doesn't allow us to notice such details) chasing the 2019 model - the latter appears to be a Carrera (4) or Carrera (4)S model. And you'll find the chase at the 2:10 point of the clip below.

Such practices aren't unusual in the world of prototype testing and yet one can't help but wonder about the next 911 Turbo. We'll remind you that while Zuffenhausen has already started testing the new Turbo, this hasn't shown up with the next-generation body like the Carrera models. Instead, the testers we've spied so far were still in the mule phase, concealing the hardware of the future model under the body of the current car.

Speaking of the Turbo, the newcomer will see the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the 991 generation retiring. And while it wouldn't be strange to see the new 911 Turbo delivering 600 hp, the rumor mill talks about the Turbo S being replaced by the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Such a move would see the Neunelfer following the footsteps of the 2018 Panamera and the 2019 Cayenne, which could also involve a second gas-electric 911. This, which could use the 4S E-Hybrid badge, should deliver GTS levels of performance.

Nevertheless, the latest statement on the matter coming from the German automaker saw Porsche denying the introduction of a hybrid 911, so we still have some waiting to do before getting a clear view.

Meanwhile, we'll mention that the 2019 Porsche 911 prototypes seen here pack various features, such as the two exhaust layouts (one has 4 tips, while the other comes with 2) and the carbon ceramic brakes present on one of the cars (think: yellow calipers).

2019 Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Turbo Porsche 911 Porsche Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 spy video
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  