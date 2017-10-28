2019 Porsche 911 Gets Chased by Porsche 911 Turbo in Nurburgring Testing Frenzy

The 2019 Porsche 911 has now moved past its early development stages and one of the results of this is that the Nurburgring prototype testing has intensified.

4 photos



Such practices aren't unusual in the world of prototype testing and yet one can't help but wonder about the next 911 Turbo. We'll remind you that while Zuffenhausen has already started testing the new Turbo, this hasn't shown up with the next-generation body like the Carrera models. Instead, the testers we've spied so far were still in the



Speaking of the Turbo, the newcomer will see the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the 991 generation retiring. And while it wouldn't be strange to see the new 911 Turbo delivering 600 hp, the rumor mill talks about the Turbo S being replaced by the Turbo S E-Hybrid.



Such a move would see the Neunelfer following the footsteps of the 2018 Panamera and the 2019 Cayenne, which could also involve a second gas-electric 911. This, which could use the 4S E-Hybrid badge, should deliver GTS levels of performance.



Nevertheless, the latest statement on the matter coming from the German automaker saw Porsche denying the introduction of a hybrid 911, so we still have some waiting to do before getting a clear view.



Meanwhile, we'll mention that the 2019 Porsche 911 prototypes seen here pack various features, such as the two exhaust layouts (one has 4 tips, while the other comes with 2) and the carbon ceramic brakes present on one of the cars (think: yellow calipers).



In this Neunelfer test car frenzy, there's one scenario that has caught our eye in particular, with this involving a current-generation 911 Turbo Cabriolet (this could be a Turbo S , but the poor quality of the video doesn't allow us to notice such details) chasing the 2019 model - the latter appears to be a Carrera (4) or Carrera (4)S model. And you'll find the chase at the 2:10 point of the clip below.