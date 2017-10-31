Joker Porsche 911 GT3 RS Rides on Fuchsia Wheels at SEMA

With a track toy such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we can state that the SEMA Show takes places every day. That's how deep the customisation options for the Neunelfer go. However, certain owners feel the need to go past the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur configuration goodies and jump the aftermarket bandwagon. And this is how we end up with attention-grabbing Porschas such as the one we're here to show you.

The thing also packs grey accents, such as the "GT3 RS" decals on the side. And if anybody needs extra clues to figure out this isn't your standard "Carrera", the color mix delivered by the rear wing, alowing with the racing-style "Porsche" decal sitting on top of it, will serve this cause.



As for the aftermarket side of the story, this rear-engined machine has left behind its factory wheels for a set of shoes supplied by ADV.1 Wheels.



The fuchsia shade of the rolling goodies will probably turn this Neunelfer into an opinion splitter (no aerodynamic pun intended), but we're expecting the owner to be familiar with such debates.



Given the center-lock mechanism of the GT3 RS, the black locking element has been maintained, with the "RS" branding on this matching the color of the brake calipers (the latter signal the presence of the Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes hardware).



Yellow is also the color used for the rollcage inside this circuit tames. Since the US regulations mean Porsche can't officially offer a cage, the one we have here is also an aftermarket fruit.



