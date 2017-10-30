Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Carbon Fiber Wheels Spotted In Real Life

After Porsche dropped the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series earlier this year, we were left wishing for a real-world encounter. Sure, the 607 hp upgrade might not be visible, the carbon fiber wheels certainly are and we can now talk about the first street spotting of the supercar.

3 photos



The braided carbon wheels are here and we'll remind you of the benefits delivered by these rolling goodies. To be more precise, the new rims are 20 percent lighter compared to the standard forged alloy wheels, while also being 20 percent stronger. We're talking about one of the most expensive options in the Neunelfer book, since these wheels come with a price of $18,000.



Judging by the poor quality of the images, it seems that these photos don't do the wheels justice and we've decided to wait for high-resolution pics before delivering a verdict on the real-world look of the rollers.



For one, Zuffenhausen only offers these wheels on the said 911 derivative, but, with more and more Porschephiles asking for these wheels to be offered on other models, such as the



If you're like us, all this Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series talk has only wet your appetite for shenanigans involving this special edition - the German automotive producer is only bringing 500 units to the world.



And we'll remind you that, earlier this month, we showed you the rear-engined animal going flat out on the German Autobahn.



The speedometer of the Porsche





A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:24am PDT The test car you can see in the images we have here is a test car for the Exclusive Series, with this being dressed in Guards Red. The rear-engined machine was snapped in Weissach by local car spotter Jan L (via ptsrs).The braided carbon wheels are here and we'll remind you of the benefits delivered by these rolling goodies. To be more precise, the new rims are 20 percent lighter compared to the standard forged alloy wheels, while also being 20 percent stronger. We're talking about one of the most expensive options in the Neunelfer book, since these wheels come with a price of $18,000.Judging by the poor quality of the images, it seems that these photos don't do the wheels justice and we've decided to wait for high-resolution pics before delivering a verdict on the real-world look of the rollers.For one, Zuffenhausen only offers these wheels on the said 911 derivative, but, with more and more Porschephiles asking for these wheels to be offered on other models, such as the 991.2 GT3 , for instance, it remains to be seen if Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will expand its offer.If you're like us, all this Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series talk has only wet your appetite for shenanigans involving this special edition - the German automotive producer is only bringing 500 units to the world.And we'll remind you that, earlier this month, we showed you the rear-engined animal going flat out on the German Autobahn.The speedometer of the Porsche climbed all the way to 343 km/h (make that 213 mph), with the said velocity being reached in sixth gear.