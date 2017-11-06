autoevolution
 

Porsche 718 Boxster S vs. BMW M2 Drag Race: Four Cylinders Are Better than Six

Now, before anybody starts throwing rotten tomatoes at our office, allow us to point out that the latter part of the title above only applies to the particular drag race we have here. And that's because we're talking about a velocity brawl involving the BMW M2 and the Porsche 718 Boxster S.
Both these sportscars are offered in both stick shift and double-clutch form and the units engaged in this drag race come with the paddle shift hardware.

The two slabs of German got together on an airfield in Sweden, which means that drivers could fully stretch the mechanical legs of their machines.

Despite the fact that both the Porscha and the Bimmer comes with highly effective Launch Control features, the go-fast machines skipped the standing start.

In fact, it seems that the rolling take-off caused a bit of an imbalance, but, given the length of the race, the initial phase was easily left behind.

It's worth mentioning that the Zuffenhausen machine was used as a camera car from the shenanigan we're discussing here.

Now, before inviting you to check out the drag race, we'll go over a few figures that reflect the differences between the Porsche 718 Boxster S and the BMW M2.

A rushed aficionado might expect the 370 hp, 500 Nm 3.0-liter straight-six of the M2 to allow the BMW to easily top the Porsche, which is animated by a 2.5-liter turbo-four delivering 350 horses and 420 Nm of torque.

However, there are two aspects we need to keep in mind. First of all, the 718 Boxster S bests the M2 in terms of the power-to-weight ratio (think: 4.5 kg/hp vs. 4.4 kg/hp).

Secondly, Porsches have built a reputation for dominating their classes without being the most powerful members of the segments. And the speeding fight we have here is by no means an exception to this.

