2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Review Says Almost Everything Is Better

Porsche's new Cayenne came out fighting. Not long after the regular model's debut, we got the Turbo, and we already have the first reviews of that. Even though it looks very similar from the front, reviews say it's a new experience.

3 photos SUV with a twin-turbo V8 engine. But the game has moved on in a big way. Three-chamber air suspension makes this an excellent car for longer journeys.



Like the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga with which it shares its platform, the Cayenne now features a 48V electrical system that feeds the clever active roll stabilizers. This allows the Cayenne to corner flat without sacrificing comfort which is something some sports saloons can't manage.



Carfection comments about the rear-wheel steering being a differentiator. However, as far as we can remember, the



You can tell your Porsche has PSCB when its 10-piston calipers are painted this creamy color. As you might have heard, Porsche has downsized the V8 engine from 4.8 to 4.0 liters. This is a hot-V setup with the turbos in the middle giving instant throttle response. The specs are the same as in the HP takes you to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds if the Sport Chrono package is installed. A few years ago, that would have been considered a supercar.



It's telling that the off-road capabilities are highlighted last. The Turbo has bad tires for this, but it does come with specialized drive modes for every situation you might encounter.



But the older model had a naughtier engine sound and better-weighted steering. However, Porsche wouldn't have constructed a comfortable high-speed cruiser if that wasn't what the market wanted.



Sure, the Cayenne Turbo is still a 2+ tonwith a twin-turbo V8 engine. But the game has moved on in a big way. Three-chamber air suspension makes this an excellent car for longer journeys.Like the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga with which it shares its platform, the Cayenne now features a 48V electrical system that feeds the clever active roll stabilizers. This allows the Cayenne to corner flat without sacrificing comfort which is something some sports saloons can't manage.Carfection comments about the rear-wheel steering being a differentiator. However, as far as we can remember, the Audi Q7 also has a rear-wheel steer option. What is unique is the PSCB - Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, which is the tungsten coating for the disks that you might have heard about.You can tell your Porsche has PSCB when its 10-piston calipers are painted this creamy color. As you might have heard, Porsche has downsized the V8 engine from 4.8 to 4.0 liters. This is a hot-V setup with the turbos in the middle giving instant throttle response. The specs are the same as in the Panamera , but because of the extra mass, the 550takes you to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds if the Sport Chrono package is installed. A few years ago, that would have been considered a supercar.It's telling that the off-road capabilities are highlighted last. The Turbo has bad tires for this, but it does come with specialized drive modes for every situation you might encounter.But the older model had a naughtier engine sound and better-weighted steering. However, Porsche wouldn't have constructed a comfortable high-speed cruiser if that wasn't what the market wanted.