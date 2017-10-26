Dirty Martini Tesla Model S Wrap Is the Half Empty Glass

A few years ago, when liquid wraps seemed to gain traction, it looked plausible for the new form of appearance transformation to send the vinyl wrap realm into obsolescence inferno. Well, here we are in late 2017, with vynil second skin jobs being more popular than ever.

The latest example of this comes from the



That's right, the battle scars on this Tesla are built in from the pixel phase of the project, with this having become a trend nowadays. And while such weathered designs will easily split opinions, this is far from the most important polarising aspect of the Tesla wrap we're discussing.



You see, that title goes to the sheer association between the name of the Italian distillery and the U.S. automotive producer. And that's because, as you can easily imagine when it comes to a carmaker that's still in its infancy, Tesla has nothing to do with the motorsport pedigree of Martini Racing.



Regardless, the beater Martini Tesla Model S was spotted in Rotterdam, with the Dutch spotting coming to us via



And while we're talking such matters, we'll remind you that those seeking to feast their eyes on a Martini livery with a new-age twist need to look no further than the



