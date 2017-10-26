autoevolution
 

Dirty Martini Tesla Model S Wrap Is the Half Empty Glass

26 Oct 2017, 10:29 UTC ·
by
A few years ago, when liquid wraps seemed to gain traction, it looked plausible for the new form of appearance transformation to send the vinyl wrap realm into obsolescence inferno. Well, here we are in late 2017, with vynil second skin jobs being more popular than ever.
The growth of the industry is based on a mix between the customer's ever-increasing demand and the developers' determination to come up with more and more fresh designs.

The latest example of this comes from the Tesla Model S we have here. The electric sedan packs a Martini livery and we have to mention that the second skin design packs a beater take.

That's right, the battle scars on this Tesla are built in from the pixel phase of the project, with this having become a trend nowadays. And while such weathered designs will easily split opinions, this is far from the most important polarising aspect of the Tesla wrap we're discussing.

You see, that title goes to the sheer association between the name of the Italian distillery and the U.S. automotive producer. And that's because, as you can easily imagine when it comes to a carmaker that's still in its infancy, Tesla has nothing to do with the motorsport pedigree of Martini Racing.

Regardless, the beater Martini Tesla Model S was spotted in Rotterdam, with the Dutch spotting coming to us via Autojunk.

And while we're talking such matters, we'll remind you that those seeking to feast their eyes on a Martini livery with a new-age twist need to look no further than the Porsche realm.

We've shown you plenty of examples of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK wearing such attires (1, 2, 3) and now that the 2018 GT3 and the 2018 GT2 RS have been introduced, it shouldn't take long until these Neunelfers receive such a treatment.
