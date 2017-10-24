autoevolution
 

Are These Nissan GT-Rs Abandoned in Dubai?

24 Oct 2017, 14:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
From its home country to the Arab world, the Nissan GT-R has tons and tons of fans. However, not all Godzilla owners can afford to spoil their supercars with a garage. And when this leads to examples of the Nissan halo car being left outside in Dubai, the result can easily give an aficionado a bad day.
7 photos
Nissan GT-Rs and Toyota Supra in DubaiNissan GT-Rs and Toyota Supra in DubaiNissan GT-Rs and Toyota Supra in DubaiNissan GT-Rs and Toyota Supra in DubaiNissan GT-Rs and Toyota Supra in DubaiNissan GT-Rs and Toyota Supra in Dubai
In fact, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which comes from Dubai, shows a few GT-Rs spending their time on the street, with the result looking slightly depressing.

In fact, the appearance of these Nissans, which are accompanied by a Supra (yes, this is the fourth-gen model everybody cherishes), has determined certain aficionados to wonder if the velocity tools have been abandoned.

We think the this is not the answer and there are at least two arguments that back up our assumption. For one thing, the weather in Dubai means that cars parked outside can end up in a state such as the one seen here rather quickly.

And, judging by the multitude of tuning bits found on the machines, we could be dealing with a group of supercars sitting in front a tuning shop. The velocity demons could be in various stages of modification, waiting to receive the mandatory attention from the tuning specialists.

Speaking of that part of the world, we'll remind you that the Dubai Police has recently delivered an interesting perspective on updating its fleet of vehicles. And we're not talking about another supercar, hypercar of G63 AMG - the said police department has the spiciest vehicle pool in the world, remember?

Instead, the officers will soon ride hoverbikes. To be more precise, the fresh hardware involves Scorpion 3 units, which can lift up to 660 lbs (make that 300 kg)

So yes at least, when it comes to Dubai, the long arm of the law is now a four-dimensional matter.

Nissan GT-R Nissan supercar Dubai
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
NISSAN models:
NISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra MediumAll NISSAN models  