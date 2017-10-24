autoevolution
 

Brabus V-Class Goes from Van to Private Jet

The V-Class is a privileged member of the van class because it wears the Mercedes badge. However, this particular model has been refined even further with the help of one famed tuner, Brabus.
These fine folks are responsible for some of the craziest G63 projects on the planet, but they offer cosmetic goodies or engine mods even for your basic diesel Mercs.

Unfortunately, the V-Class doesn't have the V8 engine of the R-Class, but it still managed to look sporty thanks to a new set of bumpers.

The front end sees Brabus installing its own grille design, accessorized with enlarged air intakes down below. The protruding chin is just enough to get your attention without going overboard.

And as if parking such a big vehicle wasn't tricky enough, Brabus has also installed new wheels with a delicate gloss black paint finish and red lip. But provided that you keep well away from curbs, people are going to be blown away by your sweet van wheels.

While most vans don't even have exposed exhaust tips, this one packs quad mufflers that are worthy of a 400 HP sportscar. However, you will only find a four-cylinder diesel under the hood. And while Brabus did fit a red air box, popping the hood won't have the same effect as with a G63.

But the real party is on the inside. With most of the dash and seat surfaces covered in Alcantara with bright red stitching, the cabin of the V250 looks even better than that of some private jets. We also see a variety of Brabus custom touches, like the carpets, refreshed speedometer or aluminum pedal set. As a nod to real luxury limos, this thing even has gnarling around the aluminum door poppers. And with seating for six, the Brabus experience can be enjoyed by a lot more of your friends.
