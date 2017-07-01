WTF Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Spotted in Dubai Is Made by Ares

ECU

HP

Upon seeing an Instagram photo of the monstrosity, we immediately recognized the Ares logo. But we just couldn't believe that it was real until the manufacturer's website revealed the G-Wagen in detail.Inspiration obviously came from the Ener-G-Force concept. It's got wider bodywork and modern headlights. Speaking of which, some of the parts look like they were borrowed from other Mercs. For example, the lights seem to originate from the new E-Class and the ones at the back might be from the GLC or GLE Coupe, but stitched back together in the middle (they would have been cut down the middle because of the hatch opening).According to some preliminary information released by Ares, the X-Raid is put together using brand new carbon fiber body panels and weighs up to 200 kilograms less than the G500 4x4 Squared which it's apparently based on.“Our aim is to sharpen its looks and increase its appeal. For example, our new bumpers now flow into the wheel arches, better linking each angle of the car”, says Mihai Panaitescu, Head of Design for ARES Performance.It's supposed to have anupgrade that lifts the output of the engine from 544to 750 HP, though that would imply that it's packing the 5.5-liter V8. So is this a G63 with portal axles? We're not 100% of either of these scenarios.The interior is supposed to be fully customized, featuring new luxury seats with integrated TV screens. The best leather is supposedly combined with carbon fiber and aluminum to make this the Maybach of high-riders. It certainly looks as ugly as the old 57 and 62.