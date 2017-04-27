Uber Wants To Have Flying Vehicles By 2020, Dallas and Dubai To Get Them First

Uber
seems to have a plan for all of the money it earned in the past few years, and it involves investing it into the business to make flying vehicles
.
Evidently, those flying
“cars,” as some have described them, will also be used for ride-hailing
, but they will work like affordable private helicopters.
We understand that the comparison is a bit "stretched," but there is no commercially available craft with vertical take-off and landing that carries passengers, which led to the example presented above.
The idea with Uber’s new plans, presented during the Elevate Summit held this week in Dallas
, is that it will employ electric
aircraft that will be able to carry one or a few passengers from one point to another. These vehicles will be light, quiet, and eco-friendly enough to be allowed to operate in modern cities.
Instead of a two-hour drive, a craft like this would make the same trip in just 15 minutes, and its cost would be about $1.32 per passenger mile, Autoblog
reports.
The price is a bit higher than the standard fare for an UberX, Uber’s Chief Product Officer explained, but you can see that it would be significantly faster.
Uber is not the only firm that wants to charge people to fly across the city and land or take-off
from almost any point. It will be an exciting "fight" to follow, especially from the outside, from the perspective of a regular consumer. According to the American start-up, the first flying vehicles from Uber will reach Dallas and Dubai
by 2020.
We are a little over two and a half years away from that objective, and the world still does not have a flying craft with vertical take-off and landing in series production.
That is just one of the problems faced by the business idea, which will probably need regulations and approvals wherever it will be used. In the two cities mentioned, Uber is working with local authorities to help fix congestion with this idea.