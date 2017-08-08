autoevolution

15YO Instagrammer Boasts Supreme x Louis Vuitton-wrapped Ferrari F12

8 Aug 2017, 14:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Rashed Belhasa isn’t your average 15-year-old. The Dubai-based Instagrammer is widely known across the Internet for its extravagant lifestyle, the reason why Belhasa is also known as “Money Kicks.” Now have a guess what kind car he drives. In his words, that would be probably “the best car in the world.”
6 photos
Supreme x Louis Vuitton-wrapped Ferrari F12 berlinetta of Rashed Belhasa (a.k.a. Money Kicks)Supreme x Louis Vuitton-wrapped Ferrari F12 berlinetta of Rashed Belhasa (a.k.a. Money Kicks)Supreme x Louis Vuitton-wrapped Ferrari F12 berlinetta of Rashed Belhasa (a.k.a. Money Kicks)Supreme x Louis Vuitton-wrapped Ferrari F12 berlinetta of Rashed Belhasa (a.k.a. Money Kicks)Supreme x Louis Vuitton-wrapped Ferrari F12 berlinetta of Rashed Belhasa (a.k.a. Money Kicks)
As you can see from the walkthrough video uploaded on the 15-year-old’s YouTube channel, it’s a yellow-painted Ferrari F12berlinetta with a bit of a personality crisis. By “personality crisis,” make that a vinyl wrap that mashes up the Supreme clothing brand with the Louis Vuitton pattern. The result, as expected, is an extravagance that may offend the Prancing Horse’s purists.

The wrap job was done by FoilX in Dubai, and as you can see in the video at the end of this write-up, Rashed took delivery of the Supreme x Louis Vuitton F12berlineeta wearing Supreme and Louis Vuitton apparel from head to toe. “Extravagant” and “opulence” are understatements on this very occasion.

On the flip side, 15 years equals Rashed doesn’t have a driver’s license at his young age. He couldn’t care less considering his papi got Rashed a 24/7 chauffeur. Speaking of the kid’s father, Ahmed Saif Belhasa is worth at least $2.1 billion through businesses that include real estate, construction, automotive, hospitality, trading, manufacturing, tourism, and education.

With that sort of backing, Rashed also happens to own a Yeezy-inspired Cadillac Escalade, thousands of pairs of sneakers, and runs something reminiscent of a zoo of exotic animals in his house. Given these circumstances, what were you doing when you were 15 years old?

This young'un has close to 50 lions, met Mariah Carey, spent $8,000 on a pair of sneakers, and is the brand ambassador for the Middle East for shoe protector manufacturer Crep Protect. In view of these background-related details, can we go back to our regular lives like the common people we are?

 

Go check out my new video on YouTube of my new car link in my bio %% ¥@zubornready @Ericmyers_ @lifeofjaimar #supreme#louisvuitton#hypebeast#complex #mydubai#worldstar

A post shared by Rashed Belhasa Aka-Money Kicks (@rsbelhasa) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

 

We living life Oý#louisvuitton#supreme#soexcited#complex

A post shared by Rashed Belhasa Aka-Money Kicks (@rsbelhasa) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

 

Dropping the sickest vlog of all time tonight!! The first Ferrari Supreme. Stay tuned. I'm about the paint the streets Red. Follow my YouTube: MoneyKicks #youtube #supreme #louisvuitton #mydubai #sneakers #grateful #blessed #ferrari

A post shared by Rashed Belhasa Aka-Money Kicks (@rsbelhasa) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Louis Vuitton Ferrari VIP Dubai Money Kicks Rashed Belhasa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern