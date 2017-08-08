15YO Instagrammer Boasts Supreme x Louis Vuitton-wrapped Ferrari F12

As you can see from the walkthrough video uploaded on the 15-year-old’s YouTube channel, it’s a yellow-painted Ferrari F12berlinetta
with a bit of a personality crisis. By “personality crisis,”
make that a vinyl wrap that mashes up the Supreme clothing brand with the Louis Vuitton pattern. The result, as expected, is an extravagance that may offend the Prancing Horse’s purists.
The wrap job was done by FoilX in Dubai
, and as you can see in the video at the end of this write-up, Rashed took delivery of the Supreme x Louis Vuitton F12berlineeta wearing Supreme and Louis Vuitton apparel from head to toe. “Extravagant”
and “opulence”
are understatements on this very occasion.
On the flip side, 15 years equals Rashed doesn’t have a driver’s license at his young age. He couldn’t care less considering his papi got Rashed a 24/7 chauffeur. Speaking of the kid’s father, Ahmed Saif Belhasa is worth at least $2.1 billion through businesses that include real estate, construction, automotive, hospitality, trading, manufacturing, tourism, and education.
With that sort of backing, Rashed also happens to own a Yeezy-inspired Cadillac Escalade
, thousands of pairs of sneakers, and runs something reminiscent of a zoo of exotic animals in his house. Given these circumstances, what were you doing when you were 15 years old?
This young'un has close to 50 lions, met Mariah Carey
, spent $8,000 on a pair of sneakers, and is the brand ambassador for the Middle East for shoe protector manufacturer Crep Protect. In view of these background-related details, can we go back to our regular lives like the common people we are?
Go check out my new video on YouTube of my new car link in my bio %% ¥@zubornready @Ericmyers_ @lifeofjaimar #supreme#louisvuitton#hypebeast#complex #mydubai#worldstar
A post shared by Rashed Belhasa Aka-Money Kicks (@rsbelhasa) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT
We living life Oý�#louisvuitton#supreme#soexcited#complex
A post shared by Rashed Belhasa Aka-Money Kicks (@rsbelhasa) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:27am PDT
Dropping the sickest vlog of all time tonight!! The first Ferrari Supreme. Stay tuned. I'm about the paint the streets Red. Follow my YouTube: MoneyKicks #youtube #supreme #louisvuitton #mydubai #sneakers #grateful #blessed #ferrari
A post shared by Rashed Belhasa Aka-Money Kicks (@rsbelhasa) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:18am PDT