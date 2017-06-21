autoevolution

Abandoned E36 BMW M3 in Dubai Is Begging for a New Life

21 Jun 2017, 15:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's been a while since we last talked about a go-fast machine that has been abandoned in Dubai and the latest example of such a situation has to do with a BMW M car.
4 photos
Abandoned E36 BMW M3 in DubaiAbandoned E36 BMW M3 in DubaiAbandoned E36 BMW M3 in Dubai
To be more precise, we're looking at an E36 BMW M3. Unfortunately, the details on this Bimmer are extremely scarce, as the three images you can see above is all we have (the images come from the Kamikaze Drift Facebook page).

The E36 incarnation of the M3 has been gaining more and more popularity over the last few years and one of the main reasons behind this has to do with the German automaker taking the M models down the turbocharged pathway.

As such, there are tons of aficionados out there who would be ready to bring this neglected M car back to life, offering it the attention it deserves. It's worth mentioning that we're looking at a right-hand-drive vehicle here.

Alas, the windshield, along with the side windows on the passenger side are now broken, which probably means that the meriless weather in that part of the world has taken its toll on the cabin of the German sportscar.

A few exterior pieces, such as the kidney grilles, along with the door mirrors, are now missing. One of the three images we mentioned above takes us under the hood of the BMW, revealing the inline-six heart of the machine. Hopefully, this isn't one of those abandoned vehicle cases that involve an engine seizure.

Anybody willing to save this BMW M3 would have to deal with a long list of items that require attention. It all starts with the decayed rubber elements, so there would be plenty of seals that require attention,

Other bits and pieces that probably need to be replaced involve the tires, battery, filters and perhaps even the brake pads and rotors.

One way or another, the resulting bill would be the kind that can easily give one a headache.
BMW M3 BMW Dubai
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show