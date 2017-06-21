Abandoned E36 BMW M3 in Dubai Is Begging for a New Life

It's been a while since we last talked about a go-fast machine that has been abandoned in Dubai and the latest example of such a situation has to do with a BMW M car.

One way or another, the resulting bill would be the kind that can easily give one a headache. To be more precise, we're looking at an E36 BMW M3 . Unfortunately, the details on this Bimmer are extremely scarce, as the three images you can see above is all we have (the images come from the Kamikaze Drift Facebook page).The E36 incarnation of the M3 has been gaining more and more popularity over the last few years and one of the main reasons behind this has to do with the German automaker taking the M models down the turbocharged pathway.As such, there are tons of aficionados out there who would be ready to bring this neglected M car back to life, offering it the attention it deserves. It's worth mentioning that we're looking at a right-hand-drive vehicle here.Alas, the windshield, along with the side windows on the passenger side are now broken, which probably means that the meriless weather in that part of the world has taken its toll on the cabin of the German sportscar.A few exterior pieces, such as the kidney grilles, along with the door mirrors, are now missing. One of the three images we mentioned above takes us under the hood of the BMW , revealing the inline-six heart of the machine. Hopefully, this isn't one of those abandoned vehicle cases that involve an engine seizure.Anybody willing to save this BMW M3 would have to deal with a long list of items that require attention. It all starts with the decayed rubber elements, so there would be plenty of seals that require attention,Other bits and pieces that probably need to be replaced involve the tires, battery, filters and perhaps even the brake pads and rotors.One way or another, the resulting bill would be the kind that can easily give one a headache.