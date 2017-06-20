autoevolution

Latvian Drifters Make an E34 BMW 5 Series Compact in 5 Seconds

20 Jun 2017, 16:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Compact incarnation of the BMW 3 Series is the kind that can easily split opinions among fans of the Bavarian automaker, so you wouldn't expect the short-tail treatment to be expanded to the 5 Series, would you?
9 photos
E34 BMW 5 Series CompactE34 BMW 5 Series CompactE34 BMW 5 Series CompactE34 BMW 5 Series CompactE34 BMW 5 Series CompactE34 BMW 5 Series CompactE34 BMW 5 Series CompactE34 BMW 5 Series Compact
Such a treatment would be especially polarizing when applied to the E34 incarnation of the 5er, whose M5 range-topper gains more popularity by the year.

Well, if we take a look at the E34 BMW 5 Series in the piece of footage below, we'll notice that its posterior has been removed. So yes, we can talks about a 5 Series Compact, which might just be a world first.

There's just one detail we need to mention and this has to do with the violent birth process of the Bimmer. Instead of taking place inside a garage, the process that led to the 5er losing its luggage compartment happened on the track.

We're talking about a drift car that comes from Latvia, one that got shorter via a crash. And no, the driver wasn't attempting a kiss the wall move when he lost the rear end.

As the man admits in the clip below, he still feels the effects of the accident, so we're applauding him for seeing the bright side of the adventure and turning the whole thing into a Facebook stunt.

Come to think of it, drift cars aren't exactly the kind of machines that see their luggage compartments being put to use. So, who knows? Perhaps the owner of the Bimmer will go all the way and stick with the Compact theme for his future adventures on the track. Heck, given then kind of abuse such machines are subjected to, such a trolling move shouldn't upset anybody.

Sure, a few weight distribution adjustments would be required in order to keep the car in dancing shape, but there's nothing a good mechanic can't fix.

Bmw 5 series BMW crash accident
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa