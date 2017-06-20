Latvian Drifters Make an E34 BMW 5 Series Compact in 5 Seconds

The Compact incarnation of the BMW 3 Series is the kind that can easily split opinions among fans of the Bavarian automaker, so you wouldn't expect the short-tail treatment to be expanded to the 5 Series, would you?

9 photos



Well, if we take a look at the



There's just one detail we need to mention and this has to do with the violent birth process of the Bimmer. Instead of taking place inside a garage, the process that led to the 5er losing its luggage compartment happened on the track.



We're talking about a drift car that comes from



As the man admits in the clip below, he still feels the effects of the accident, so we're applauding him for seeing the bright side of the adventure and turning the whole thing into a Facebook stunt.



Come to think of it, drift cars aren't exactly the kind of machines that see their luggage compartments being put to use. So, who knows? Perhaps the owner of the



Sure, a few weight distribution adjustments would be required in order to keep the car in dancing shape, but there's nothing a good mechanic can't fix.



Such a treatment would be especially polarizing when applied to the E34 incarnation of the 5er, whose M5 range-topper gains more popularity by the year.Well, if we take a look at the E34 BMW 5 Series in the piece of footage below, we'll notice that its posterior has been removed. So yes, we can talks about a 5 Series Compact, which might just be a world first.There's just one detail we need to mention and this has to do with the violent birth process of the Bimmer. Instead of taking place inside a garage, the process that led to the 5er losing its luggage compartment happened on the track.We're talking about a drift car that comes from Latvia , one that got shorter via a crash. And no, the driver wasn't attempting a kiss the wall move when he lost the rear end.As the man admits in the clip below, he still feels the effects of the accident, so we're applauding him for seeing the bright side of the adventure and turning the whole thing into a Facebook stunt.Come to think of it, drift cars aren't exactly the kind of machines that see their luggage compartments being put to use. So, who knows? Perhaps the owner of the Bimmer will go all the way and stick with the Compact theme for his future adventures on the track. Heck, given then kind of abuse such machines are subjected to, such a trolling move shouldn't upset anybody.Sure, a few weight distribution adjustments would be required in order to keep the car in dancing shape, but there's nothing a good mechanic can't fix.