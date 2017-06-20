autoevolution

2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on Nurburgring, Looks Composed

20 Jun 2017, 12:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW is currently in the midst of a process that sees the automaker redefining its identity as a company that can also excel at building front-wheel-drive vehicles, alongside its traditional rear-paw offerings. And one of the models that aim to prove BMW's sporty side will shine through once the transformation is complete is the X2.
6 photos
2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on Nurburgring2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on Nurburgring2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on Nurburgring2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on Nurburgring2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on Nurburgring
We've seen the uber-aggressive design of the X2 Concept previewing the small SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) at last year's Paris Motor Show and now the X2 is one of the prototypes that constantly spend time on the Nurburgring.

While the path to production will obviously tone down the styling of the crossover, the camouflage covering the prototype can't conceal its visual appeal.

Compared to its X1 close sibling, the X2 appears more compact, so the two will be visually differentiated by more than just the latter's sloping roofline.

Underneath the skin, we'll find the UKL platform, which now underpins plenty of MINI models, the X1, as well as the 2 Series Active Tourer and Grand Tourer. And while FWD will be standard, the German carmaker will offer xDrive all-paw models for those aiming to enjoy themselves through the corners.

Speaking of which, if we compare the soundtrack delivered by this X2 tester and the tire squeal fest coming from the Jaguar E-Pace prototype we recently spied on the Green Hell, the German models seems like a considerably sharper driving tool.

In the US, the X2 will mirror the X1's one-engine model, being offered in sDrive28i (FWD) and xDrive28i (AWD) forms, while customers will also get to choose between a six-speed manual and an Aisin-supplied eight-speed automatic.

As for the European line-up, this will accommodate engines as diverse as the three-pot 18i, the 20i and the 25i. Those who prefer diesels should be able to choose between units ranging from 150 to 231 hp.

The BMW X2 could make its debut in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, coming to the market as a 2018 model.

2018 BMW X2 BMW Nurburgring spy video sac crossover nurburgring 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017