2018 BMW X2 Spied Flying on Nurburgring, Looks Composed

BMW is currently in the midst of a process that sees the automaker redefining its identity as a company that can also excel at building front-wheel-drive vehicles, alongside its traditional rear-paw offerings. And one of the models that aim to prove BMW's sporty side will shine through once the transformation is complete is the X2.

While the path to production will obviously tone down the styling of the crossover, the camouflage covering the prototype can't conceal its visual appeal.



Compared to its X1 close sibling, the X2 appears more compact, so the two will be visually differentiated by more than just the latter's sloping roofline.



Underneath the skin, we'll find the UKL platform, which now underpins plenty of FWD will be standard, the German carmaker will offer xDrive all-paw models for those aiming to enjoy themselves through the corners.



Speaking of which, if we compare the soundtrack delivered by this X2 tester and the tire squeal fest coming from the Jaguar E-Pace prototype we recently



In the US, the X2 will mirror the X1's one-engine model, being offered in sDrive28i (FWD) and xDrive28i ( AWD ) forms, while customers will also get to choose between a six-speed manual and an Aisin-supplied eight-speed automatic.



As for the European line-up, this will accommodate engines as diverse as the three-pot 18i, the 20i and the 25i. Those who prefer diesels should be able to choose between units ranging from 150 to 231 hp.



The BMW X2 could make its debut in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, coming to the market as a 2018 model.



