Jaguar E-Pace Hits Nurburgring Hard, Sounds Like an Understeer Pig

19 Jun 2017, 13:47 UTC ·
by
Jaguar's first venture into the high-riding realm, namely the F-Pace, has won over 45,973 buyers in its first year of market presence, making up for 30 percent of the Big Car's sales, so it shouldn't come to a surprise that the automaker is now working to develop a complete crossover lineup, one that will also involve the smaller E-Pace.
The SUV was first spotted on the Nurburgring back in the Spring and it seems that British engineers are still working to polish its handling.

Truth be told, the Brits have plenty of work to do, especially since the newcomer will employ an FWD-based AWD system, while it should also offer front-paw-only base version. And, as the aural side of the Ring footage below comes to prove, understeer isn't something you can easily dismiss.

So while the said architecture will favor fuel efficiency, here's to hoping the Coventry engineers managed to bring out the feline reflexes of the machine.

The motivation for Jaguar's small crossover will be provided by the recently-updated Ingenium turbo-four engine family, so both gas and diesel lovers will have their needs catered to.

The units will be mated to a six-speed manual, while an automatic tranny will be offered for those seeking extra comfort - it's still too early to tell wether Jaguar will use an eight- or a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Regardless, as we've mentioned on past occasions, the E-Pace promises to be quite a looker. Even with all the cladding and the psychedelic wrap covering the car, the raked rear window and the generous quarter panels appear to be the kind that gives you something to behold when passed by such a Jag.

Once the I-Pace all-electric crossover, which is the size of an F-Pace, but offers greater interior space, makes its debut, Jaguar can focus its SUV efforts on bringing the E-Pace to the market. Expect the small model to land next year, coming as a 2019 vehicle.

