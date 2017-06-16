autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Can Be Yours From EUR 82,705

16 Jun 2017, 13:10 UTC ·
by
It’s been two years since the GLK was replaced by the GLC, but at long last, Mercedes-AMG got its hands on the compact crossover. Having made its first public outing at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the mighty GLC 63 and its coupe-styled twin now have a retail price.
In their domestic market, the GLC 63 4Matic+ kicks off at 82.705 euros including 19 percent worth of value-added tax. The MSRP for the even more powerful GLC 63 S stands at €90.975,50. As far as the Coupé body style is concerned, the three-pointed star expects customers to shell out no less than 86.334,50 and 94.605 of their euros, respectively.

At the market launch in Germany, both the GLC 63 and its sexier half-brother will be available in Edition 1 flavor. Compared to the standard model, the Edition 1 brags with motorsport-inspired looks such as high-gloss black detailing, yellow or matte graphite gray stripes, and 21-inch cross-spoke forged alloy wheels with contrasting rim flanges.

Behind the GT C-inspired Panamericana front grille, Mercedes-AMG shoehorned a 4.0-liter V8 enhanced with two turbochargers. Similarly to the C 63, the GLC 63 has 476 horsepower (350 kW) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) of torque to offer. Moving on up to the S translates to more hurly-burly: 510 ponies (375 kW) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet).

Regardless of model and body style, the means of sending all that suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the wheels is an AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speeder. The multi-clutch transmission is similar to the E63’s box.

Speaking of the E 63, the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system works a bit differently in this application. Compared to thedrift mode of the E63 S, Mercedes-AMG decided to disable the feature in the GLC 63 for the reason that's obvious in the case of a vehicle with a high center of gravity. Don’t boo and hiss, though, for a pair of talented hands and a bit bravado can make the GLC 63 dance in the corners.
