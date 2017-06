2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Can Be Yours From EUR 82,705

AMG

In their domestic market, the GLC 63 4Matic+ kicks off at 82.705 euros including 19 percent worth of value-added tax. The MSRP for the even more powerful GLC 63 S stands at €90.975,50. As far as the Coupé body style is concerned, the three-pointed star expects customers to shell out no less than 86.334,50 and 94.605 of their euros, respectively.At the market launch in Germany, both the GLC 63 and its sexier half-brother will be available in Edition 1 flavor. Compared to the standard model, the Edition 1 brags with motorsport-inspired looks such as high-gloss black detailing, yellow or matte graphite gray stripes, and 21-inch cross-spoke forged alloy wheels with contrasting rim flanges.Behind the GT C-inspired Panamericana front grille, Mercedes-AMG shoehorned a 4.0-liter V8 enhanced with two turbochargers. Similarly to the C 63, the GLC 63 has 476 horsepower (350 kW) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) of torque to offer. Moving on up to the S translates to more hurly-burly: 510 ponies (375 kW) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet).Regardless of model and body style, the means of sending all that suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the wheels is an AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speeder . The multi-clutch transmission is similar to the E63’s box.Speaking of the E 63, the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system works a bit differently in this application. Compared to the “ drift mode ” of the E63 S, Mercedes-decided to disable the feature in the GLC 63 for the reason that's obvious in the case of a vehicle with a high center of gravity. Don’t boo and hiss, though, for a pair of talented hands and a bit bravado can make the GLC 63 dance in the corners.