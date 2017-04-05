Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe Are The Most Brutal Cars in Their Segment

Arriving to make matters worse for the Porsche Macan Turbo
and the future BMW X3 M
, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4Matic+ will have a sleeker brother right from the start, both models being the first and only V8-powered cars in their segment.
Judging by the current trend, both the GLC 63 and the GLC 63 will also be the last eight-cylinder models in their class, which will only reinforce the aura of downright brutality that surrounds them.
In fact, Mercedes-Benz may have actually shot itself in the foot here, because the new GLC versions are better in almost every objective way than their larger and more expensive brethren, the GLE
and GLE Coupe
in AMG
guise.
First of all, they are more lightweight and slightly smaller, albeit interior space is not that different. Second of all, despite smaller and less powerful engines, they are quicker off the line, while most of the options available on the GLE 63 are also part of the GLC 63 package. On top of it, the two GLC 63 models have the innovative 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring, which debuted on the 2017 E63 4Matic+
while the GLE63 has the more old-school 4Matic.
As with other AMG models in recent years, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe will both come in “regular” and “S” variants, each of them having its own specific output.
When it comes to numbers, despite having the same power, a similar size and added weight when compared to a C63 T-Modell, the new super SUVs will be slightly faster from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph).
The GLC 63 will make the sprint in 4 seconds flat (-0.2 seconds), while the GLC 63 S will reach 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds (-0.3 seconds). Most of that performance is, of course, owed to the 4Matic+ system, while the presence of the 9-speed multi-clutch transmission instead of the old 7-speed should also do its part.
Sadly, there is no “drift mode” available, like in the E63 S, but the 4Matic+ retains its fully variable torque distribution to the front and rear axles in the GLC 63, not to mention the standard electro-mechanically controlled rear clutch. So, we're kind of sure that you will be able to hoon it in a very spectacular manner going out of corners.
Just like the C63, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood develops 476 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque in the “regular model,” while the “S” gets the full 510 hp and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque.
As the second Mercedes-AMG models to offer the so-called Panamericana grille with vertical slots, the new GLC 63 models also preview a future design direction for upcoming cars from Affalterbach, where AMG versions will be further differentiated from normal Mercedes-Benz cars via their entirely different engine grilles.
Expected to celebrate their world premiere in just a few days, sales of both the GLC 63 and GLE 63 Coupe will only begin on June 16, but they won't hit showrooms until September. In other word's there is plenty of time to sell your GLE 63 and wait for its younger and fitter brother.