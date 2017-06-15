autoevolution

2019 BMW X3 M Filmed Testing on the Nurburgring

15 Jun 2017, 14:48 UTC ·
by
The BMW X3 has had a very successful life, but it never tried to be sportier than the average Bavarian car. That's about to change with the arrival of the first X3 M.
Supposedly, this is it, a test prototype for the twin-turbocharged inline-6 monster of an SUV. It's got two large, flat exhaust pipes, like an RS3. But this isn't an Audi, so I guess it's safe to call it the X3 M.

The debut is scheduled for next year. And in the meantime, BMW will try to make money with the watered down version. A single-turbo vanilla engine will give the X3 M40i about 370 horsepower, if not more.

Building on the S55 M-tuned engine from the M3 and M4, engineers will develop the S58 3.0-liter unit with an output between 450 and 460 HP. The X3 M will be the first to use it, followed by the hybridized 2019 M3.

But BMW is faced with an unusually difficult task, as Mercedes-AMG has launched the over-powered and over-engined GLC 63, a direct competitor. It will be interesting to see how lightness or handling starts being used more heavily to differentiate performance SUVs.

What we're trying to say is that customers will find it hard to get excited about anything other than the 510 HP monster from AMG. After all, performance SUVs are more about the pride of having the most muscular, expensive machine with a sweet sounding engine. And speaking of which, BMW hasn't delivered that quad-pipe rhapsody recently.

The front end design of this Nurburgring prototype presents a flatter and wider face than the current model. The headlights sweep back towards the A-pillars, and the kidney grilles are accompanied by two more M-specific air intakes that are about the same size.

Down the side, this prototype seems to boast beefier skirts. However, all X3 models will have a character line that spreads out from the top of the front fender to the taillights. Many moons will pass until the baby M SUV is revealed, plenty of time for the design to be finalized.

