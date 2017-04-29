autoevolution

Mercedes GLC, Audi Q5 and Jaguar F-Pace Finally Get Comparative Review

 
Jaguar killed it with its first-ever review, which is selling like hotcakes and getting great reviews. But can the F-Pace really compete with the two best German models in this segment, the Mercedes GLC, and Audi Q5?
It's hard to say if Mat Watson's review is biased or not because the British pride doesn't boil to the surface. Jaguar doesn't win the comparison, but its crossover gets a fair share of both praise and criticism.

There's a million versions and configurations for all these premium SUVs, and we've watched our fair share of reviews. Everybody has their own opinion. With a supercharged V6, the Brit would have had a much easier job of impressing the judges. But as the 2-liter diesel engine doesn't have sportscar punch, the slightly harsher damping becomes more apparent.

At the end of the day, it's been a long time since Jaguar has put such a big dent in the German armor. We know that it's built to a price, so the lack of a high-tech infotainment system can be forgiven. But the F-Pace puts up a great fight with its ample headroom and substantial cargo volume.

Both on paper and in real life, there's a noticeable cargo-carrying advantage with the British SUV - 650 liters, compared to the Germans with 550 liters. However, Mat says the trunk in the GLC takes two fewer suitcases than the Q5.

At the end of the day, picking a winner will always come down to personal choice. Both Mercedes and Audi have such tradition in the SUV segment that most buyers have developed "brand loyalty."

Audi is the company with the best interiors, though we have seen certain cheap-looking configurations. Mercedes has cool design, the badge, and the promise of performance, even though this 43 AMG model can't deliver the same excitement as the full-fat 63 model that just came out. However, it takes things to the next level of luxury by offering air suspension.

