2019 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Prototype Gives a Glimpse of Its New Grille

The current Mercedes-Benz S-Class family will begin revamping with the W222 sedan, set to be unveiled in just a few days
at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
It will be followed in a couple of months with the S-Class Coupe C217
revamp, followed by the end of 2017 with the refreshed S-Class Cabriolet A217.
That is not all, though, because each of these Mercs
also has an AMG
version, and those will get reinvigorated as well. Today we'll talk about the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe facelift, a prototype of which having been recently spotted on German streets, in traffic.
The footage with the model isn't that long, but it's enough to catch a glimpse of the pre-production car's heavily camouflaged front-end, which seems to sport an all-new grille.
Introduced first on the beastly Mercedes-AMG GT R
and then on the recently unveiled GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe
, the new AMG design language features a redesigned version of the so-called “Panamericana grille,” which first debuted on the facelifted SL Roadster
.
As it happens, all future Mercedes-AMG models will probably get the new grille, with vertical bars, and the 2019 S63 Coupe makes no exception.
That will not be the only design modification that the car will suffer, but it will probably be the most “in your face.” Small tweaks of the front and rear bumpers, along with a redesign of the Multibeam headlights will play their part in rejuvenating the model.
Underneath the hood is where most of the magic will happen, though, as the 2019 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe will switch from a 5.5-liter V8 to a new version of the 4.0-liter that now powers most current AMGs.
In this iteration, the twin-turbocharged mill is expected to develop 612 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Paired with a multi-clutch version of the 9G-Tronic and the same 4Matic+ AWD
system that debuted on the new E63, it is expected that the new S63 Coupe will be a hell of a lot faster and bit more frugal regarding fuel consumption.
The refreshed uber-coupe should be unveiled in 2018, if not late 2017, but will only go on sale as a 2019 model year in the United States. All RHD countries, such as the UK, Japan or Australia will still get the rear-wheel-drive version only, while the rest of the markets will get the car with AWD as standard.