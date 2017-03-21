autoevolution
First Spyshots of the Facelifted 2019 Mercedes-AMG S63 Convertible In The Wild

 
Mercedes-AMG is working on the facelifted version of the S63 Cabriolet, which is set to be launched as a 2019 model year vehicle.
This time, we have a photo gallery that portrays the prototype in two different places. It was obtained after both of the companies that we collaborate with for spy photos sent us images of the S63 around the same time. To keep things simple, we included all the pictures in a single article.

The vehicle seen in the gallery was spotted near one of Mercedes-AMG’s test centers, which is located near the Nurburgring. Unfortunately, we do not have any frames of the S63 Cabriolet on the ‘Ring, but we hope to obtain them as soon as they are available.

Until we see it driven to the limit on the Green Hell, let’s take a closer look at the revisions that have been fitted to the S63 Cabriolet through the facelift. First of all, we can observe a set or new bumpers front and rear, along with a new front grille.

Secondly, the graphics of the tail lights has been modified, and the production car is expected to get a different look with the facelift. Minor changes are expected from the headlights, but we think we will see those at a later date. The interior will get its share of changes and improvements, and those will include technological updates.

At the same time with the AMG model, Mercedes-Benz is testing the S-Class Coupe and Convertible in the facelifted versions. The pair of luxury two-doors from the three-pointed-star brand was spotted in Sweden by our spy photographers.

As expected, the model will switch from a 5.5-liter V8 to a version of the new AMG workhorse, which is a 4.0-liter V8 with "hot-vee" turbochargers, paired to a multi-clutch version of the 9G-Tronic. 

Mercedes-AMG will unveil the S63 Cabriolet and Coupe models after the core brand of the Daimler Corporation will launch its facelifted S-Class range. Expect to witness the production version of this prototype in showrooms by 2018. It may happen sooner, but we would not bet on that.
