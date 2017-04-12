2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W222 Facelift is Teased One Last Time

Over 300,000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models have been sold in the three and half years that passed since the current generation first reached showrooms.





The model will be publicly unveiled exactly one week from today, during the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, with sales to commence a couple of months later in Europe and probably from September in the United States. The current S-Class has had a bit of a rough period after the E-Class W213 was unveiled, mainly because the smaller sedan is actually featuring newer and better technology.That situation will soon change because the revamped S-Class W222 is about to be revealed in all its glory, at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz decided to tease the uber-sedan one more time, after last week it inconspicuously showed us the Maybach model's entire dashboard This time, we're looking at a darkened photo of the front of the new S-Class, which is showing the all new LED Multibeam headlights, which are accompanied by three LED strips shaped like small hockey sticks or boomerangs.Of course, we already know how the facelifted Sonder-Klasse will look , so we are more interested in the technical details that the new teaser brings us. Sadly, not a single power figure is specified, but Mercedes-Benz has finally admitted what most in the industry knew all along. Apart from the V12, every single engine in the lineup will be brand new, and most of them will be based on a new 48-volt architecture with an Integrated Starter Alternator and/or and electric compressor.You can say goodbye to both diesel and gasoline V6s and prepare to welcome back the fabulous inline-six architecture. A plug-in hybrid version will also be available using one of the new sixes, and the estimated all-electric range will be somewhere around 50 km (31 miles).Apart from the new engines, the road toward level 4 and level 5 autonomous driving should become a bit shorter thanks to the active safety systems that will be introduced on the 2018 S-Class, but we will learn more once the car is officially unveiled.The model will be publicly unveiled exactly one week from today, during the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, with sales to commence a couple of months later in Europe and probably from September in the United States.