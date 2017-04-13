autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Has Two Bodies and Panamericana Grille in New York

 
13 Apr 2017, 21:20 UTC ·
by
A year after the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 came out in New York, we have something more powerful to show you. The debut of the GLC 63 S has lost its impact because of the new Hellcat-powered Jeep. But as a total package, the 500 horsepower Mercedes is still great, especially since it comes out of the gate with two body styles.
Like the new GT C Roadster, the 63 SUV comes with the fresh Panamericana grille design which they plan to use a lot from now on. It's the first time they've used it outside of the dedicated sportscar, not that it's such a mind-blowing design feature.

Tuners around the world are probably rubbing their greedy hands together, thinking how they'll replace the factory grille with their own and add fender flares. The AWD performance SUV is a great thing for them to play with since it's much lighter than the GLE model and packs the new 4.0-liter V8.

Looking at the two body styles in New York is like being stared at by a two-headed cobra, wondering which one will bite your first. The white-bodied wagon style is classy, but the 63 Coupe has extra curb appeal, thanks to designo silver paint and yellow accents. It was the other way around when the press photos came out a week ago!

While the C63 can't really handle its V8 grunt, the standard 4Matic on the GLC 63 should make things easier. Despite the added bodywork and bulkier chassis, SUV models are faster, taking as little as 3.8 seconds to get there, outgunning even a Ferrari F430 (4 seconds).

Along with the SUV twins, AMG also brought over two other cars as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration. The GT Concept is a powerful red 4-door statement that makes you want to say "see Porsche, this is how the Panamera could have looked."

There's also a green monster in the form of the GT R. This track-focused machine looks exotic, but the Dodge's Demon seems to have captivated New York's auto crowd more.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 mercedes-amg glc 63 coupe Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Mercedes-AMG
 
