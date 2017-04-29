autoevolution

505 HP Porsche Panamera 4S Diesel vs. Stock Car, a 250 KM/H Autobahn Comparison

 
Certain Zuffenhausen aficionados are still disappointed by the fact that, on the Old Continent, the second generation of the Panamera still offers an oil burner. However, the German automaker has decided to up the ante on the diesel performance front, so the new Panamera 4S Diesel is animated by a monstrous 4.0-liter V8 delivering 422 hp and a supercar-trashing 850 Nm of twist.
Even so, there will always be diesel lovers out there for whom figures such as the one above are not enough. And this is where the aftermarket side of the industry steps in.

These days, it's not unreasonable to expect a piece of ECU play to take the said twin-turbo V8 past the 500 hp border. But how much of a difference do the extra 80 ponies make in the real world?

To answer that question, we've brought along a video showcasing an acceleration comparison that involves a 505 hp Panamera 4S Diesel and the standard model.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page brings together the speedometer views for both cars, with the Porschas going from 0 to 250 km/h (155 mph) on the German Autobahn.

Speaking of Germany, it's extremely difficult to mention the second generation of the Posche Panamera without talking about the factory hostilities that are taking place at the Nurburgring these days.

As we discussed yesterday, Zuffenhausen has brought the Panny back to the Green Hell, with the aim of winning the game of Nurburgring chess the Germans are playing with Alfa Romeo.

That involves the 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid range-topper flying across the infamous German track, which means that we should receive a new sedan record notification soon. And we'll return with the 7:32-beating news (this is the time of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Automatic) as soon as we get our hands on it.

