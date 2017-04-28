Why Is Porsche Testing the 918 Spyder on the Nurburgring Again?

Even when checking out track-held events, one rarely gets to see the 918 Spyder being taken to the limit, simply because taking hypercars to ten out of ten is something that requires quite a special set of conditions to be met. Well, this is exactly what we want to show you today, with Porsche itself coordinating the effort.





That's right, the Germans have brought the 918 Spyder back on the Green Hell. An aptly-dressed example (read: Martini livery) was spotted going all out during the industry testing session that took place on Thursday, April 27. And the mix between the uber-aggressive cornering and the voice of the 9,150 rpm 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 is simply intoxicating.Since the 918's Nurburgring crown has been stolen by the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, we're not expecting the VW Group to have engaged in a game of Ring record ping-pong, so the hybrid hypercar was probably testing for other reasons, such as tire-related matters. Even so, it's difficult not to get all emotional about the matter, especially since the McLaren P1 LM was also spotted delivering sparks on the Ring on the same test day.Come to think of it, with the exception of the 2018 Porsche Macan mid-cycle facelift (which might've been there), we've shown you the entire Zuffenhausen line-up flying on the Nurburgring this month.We'll start with the all-new 2018 Cayenne and the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid . The latter is probably present on the circuit with stopwatch thoughts. As many of you know, Porsche and Alfa Romeo are currently playing Nurburgring chess. And, following the sedan record-setting 7:32 time of the Giulia Quadrifoglio Automatic, it is now time for Porsche's move.Then there's the extremely rich bouquet of 2018 Neunelfer specials. Since the next-gen Neunelfer has also set wheel on the ring, the following twelve months or so will bring a delicious mix on 991.2 editions.We have the facelifted GT3 RS , which, following the recipe of the facelifted GT3 , will be dialed up a notch, as well as the 2018 GT2 , which should be a 7:05 car. Last, but certainly not least, Porsche could bring back the 911 Sport Classic, as hinted by this prototype wearing a shaved GT3 body.Guess it's an awesome time to be a Zuffenhausen aficionado...