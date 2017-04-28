autoevolution

Is This the 2018 Porsche 911 Sport Classic? Wingless GT3 Prototype Says "Yes"

 
28 Apr 2017, 11:09 UTC ·
by
We've seen the next-generation Porsche 911 prototypes out in the wild on numerous occasions. However, we shouldn't rush to meet the newcomer, as the juiciest bits of the 991 generation have yet to hit the market.
The 2018 Neunelfer is preparing to receive the GT3 RS and the GT2 badges (you'll find spy material of the 991.2 test cars behind the links) and we can now show you a new tester.

Appearing to wear the body of the now-among-us 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, this prototype sports a shaved posterior, with the retro-styled engine cover replacing the bolder-placed wing of the GT Division machine. You should also notice the 911 R- and 2018 GT3-like underbody diffuser of the prototype.

For the production vehicle, you should also expect a dedicated wheel design, but it's too early to discuss such details.

Rumors about Zuffenhausen bringing back the Sport Classic have been floating around since last year and now that the 991.2 GT3 has brought back the manual gearbox, along with a glorious new 4.0-liter naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer, the tech premises for the badge's return are perfect.

That's right - this atmospheric, stick shift derivative of the rear-engined coupe sounds like the back-to-basics, uber-light theme that defined the 911 R. Alas, the Sport Classic has serious chances of arriving in even more limited numbers than the R.

For instance, looking at the 997-generation 911 Sport Classic, we'll remind you that the German automaker only built 250 units of the special.

Digging deeper into the special edition tales of the 997 Neunelfer incarnation, Porsche could also introduce the open-air "correspondent," namely the 911 Speedster. However, if you're willing to get your hands on one, you should keep in mind that only 356 Speedsters were brought to the world.

So, if you haven't already received an offer for one of these potential Porsches, you may not be able to get your hands on such a delight.
