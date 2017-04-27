autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 Flies Like a Nurburgring Devil, Could It Set a New Record?

 
27 Apr 2017, 15:28 UTC
by
Nurburgring prototype spotting is supposed to offer us a sneak peek, but, on certain occasions, this kind of activity only ends up making us weak in the knees. So while, for instance, a recent sighting of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 prototype confirmed out supercharged expectations, seeing the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 lapping the Green Hell doesn't deliver fresh info, overwhelming us with emotions instead.
The latest spotting of the 991.2 GT2 test car took place earlier this week and we're now sharing the footage with you.

The mighty growl of the rear-wheel-drive special fills up the Nurburgring, reminding us of the wild rumors surrounding its engine compartment. The rumor mill talks about Zuffenhausen having developed a twin-turbo incarnation of the new GT3 Cup car-derived 4.0-liter flat six animating the 2018 GT3. Spoiler alert: a 991.2 GT3 can be seen doing its thing on the Ring just before the GT2 prototype.

Nevertheless, the more likely version is that Porsche will fit more generous turbos to the 3.8-liter heart of the Turbo S, thus bringing the output from 580 to anywhere between 600 and 650 horses.

Another rumor talks about the GT2 packing active aerodynamics, as the Turbo and the... Lamborghini Huracan Performante, whose Spyder version is also testing on the infamous German track these days.

Speaking of the uber-Huracan and its 6:52 production car record, we don't expect the GT2 to beat that time. For one thing, a recent unofficial report on the matter talks about an internal estimate labeling the upcoming GT Division animal as a 7:05 machine.

However, we can be certain of one thing: with its all-rear layout, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 might just be the spiciest machine in its "class". And one clue towards this early stretch conclusion has to do with the first 2018 GT3 reviews talking about the extra aggression the mid-cycle revamp has brought.

P.S.: If you're in a hurry, you should know that the spotting session including the GT2 kicks off around the 5:30 point of the clip.

