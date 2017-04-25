autoevolution

Ferdinand Piech Rides Shotgun in 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Driven by Wife Ursula

 
25 Apr 2017, 19:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
While car enthusiasts with an appetite for industry news want to know more about Ferdinand Piech severing his links to the VW Group (more on that below), Instagram aficionados are more worried about what the ex-chairman drivers these days.
Last time we discussed the topic, we were wondering in the grandson of Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche was the one behind the wheel of an Autobahn-spotted Bugatti Chiron - the Veyron was born as his uber-ambition, remember?.

Well, we can now talk about the former head of Volkswagen AG having recently been spotted riding shotgun in the brand spanking new 991.2 GT3.

The Riviera Blue (or is it Mexico Blue?) 2018 GT3 you see here was recently snapped in Munichm with the track-savvy Neunelfer being womanhandled by Ursula Piech. And, even though the pair of images below (use the swipe feature) don't allow us to see this, it was reported that her husband was in the passenger seat.

You should also pay attention to the number plates of the Neunelfer, with the 4.0-liter boxer bearer having been registered in Salzburg, Austria.

Notice that the eye-catching shade of blue covering the rear-engined coupe's body can also be found on the calipers. In fact, the hue has made its way inside the car, where it can be seen on the steering wheel "straight position" stripe.

Speaking of the Neunelfer's cabin, the Alcantara Agatha Cognac finish has a special way of making the 911's lavish, GT side stand out.Now, about Ferdinand Piech parting ways with the Volkswagen Group
Returning to the Piech VW departure saga we mentioned in the intro, the latest move, which will also be the final one, involves the sale of his remaining 14.7 percent stake of Porsche SE.

Currently values at $1.2 billion, the shares will mark the beginning of a new era for the company once they trade hands.


 

Just in - The first PTS 991.2 GT3, in what appears to be Riviera Blue or Mexico Blue, has been spotted by @tr_351 in Munich, Germany today. This example was driven by Ursula Piech, wife of Ferdinand Piech who was also in the passenger seat. Other than the plates from Salzburg, Austria, we can also see very bespoke options in this configuration historically limited to members of the family, such as matching painted calipers in Riviera Blue, a full Alcantara interior in Agatha Cognac, and the 12 o'clock steering wheel marker in a color similar to the exterior paint. Swipe left for a rear shot as well (first time using this neat feature). Thanks Tim for the heads up! Very excited for the wave of PTS 991.2 GT3's to roll out.

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche Porsche 911 GT3
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86