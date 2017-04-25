Ferdinand Piech Rides Shotgun in 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Driven by Wife Ursula

Just in - The first PTS 991.2 GT3, in what appears to be Riviera Blue or Mexico Blue, has been spotted by @tr_351 in Munich, Germany today. This example was driven by Ursula Piech, wife of Ferdinand Piech who was also in the passenger seat. Other than the plates from Salzburg, Austria, we can also see very bespoke options in this configuration historically limited to members of the family, such as matching painted calipers in Riviera Blue, a full Alcantara interior in Agatha Cognac, and the 12 o'clock steering wheel marker in a color similar to the exterior paint. Swipe left for a rear shot as well (first time using this neat feature). Thanks Tim for the heads up! Very excited for the wave of PTS 991.2 GT3's to roll out.

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:45am PDT