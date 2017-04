Ferdinand Piech Rides Shotgun in 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Driven by Wife Ursula

While car enthusiasts with an appetite for industry news want to know more about Ferdinand Piech severing his links to the VW Group (more on that below), Instagram aficionados are more worried about what the ex-chairman drivers these days.

Last time we discussed the topic, we were wondering in the grandson of Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche was the one behind the wheel of an Autobahn-spotted Bugatti Chiron - the Veyron was born as his uber-ambition, remember?.Well, we can now talk about the former head of Volkswagen AG having recently been spotted riding shotgun in the brand spanking new 991.2 GT3 The Riviera Blue (or is it Mexico Blue?) 2018 GT3 you see here was recently snapped in Munichm with the track-savvy Neunelfer being womanhandled by Ursula Piech. And, even though the pair of images below (use the swipe feature) don't allow us to see this, it was reported that her husband was in the passenger seat.You should also pay attention to the number plates of the Neunelfer, with the 4.0-liter boxer bearer having been registered in Salzburg, Austria.Notice that the eye-catching shade of blue covering the rear-engined coupe's body can also be found on the calipers. In fact, the hue has made its way inside the car, where it can be seen on the steering wheel "straight position" stripe.Speaking of the Neunelfer's cabin, the Alcantara Agatha Cognac finish has a special way of making the 911's lavish, GT side stand out.Returning to the Piech VW departure saga we mentioned in the intro, the latest move, which will also be the final one, involves the sale of his remaining 14.7 percent stake of Porsche SE.Currently values at $1.2 billion, the shares will mark the beginning of a new era for the company once they trade hands.