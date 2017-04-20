2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Has Supercharger Sound, Over Nurburgring Noise Limit

At this point, very few aficionados can focus on the overall package delivered by the nearly-baked 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. And that;s because, as if the supercar was a muscle machine, we're all focused on what lies under its hood.





With a group of prototypes setting wheel on the Nurburgring earlier this week, we got a revealing look at the GM animal and that super-sized hood bulge made us expect a supercharger.Well, our guess seems to have been correct - with the prototype having now been caught on camera again, the blower soundtrack is more than obvious.Interestingly, the improvised tailpipe setup at the rear of the Chevy demonstrates that the tester turnout out to be too loud for the Green Hell. Keep in mind that the noise limit for prototype testing is set at 100 decibels, so we can only imagine what GM engineers have prepared for the rocket.While there's no official info on the heart of the C7 ZR1, the most likely version sees the 'Vette being gifted with a massaged incarnation of the Z06 's LT4 mill. Since the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 already delivers 650 hp, we're expecting the new output to sit anywhere between 700 and 750 ponnies. Will the production version spit flames such as the dragony prototype seen here? Hopefully, the answer is positive.The ZR1 will undoubtedly deliver matching stopping power, with the prototype indicating that the badge's iconic blue calipers are set to make a comeback.As with previous sightings of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 testers, a second prototype was also spotted, with this packing a smaller rear wing. You can check out this test car in the second video below.With the C8 Corvette set to move on to a mid-engined configuration, the upcoming ZR1 will give velocity nuts plenty of reasons to adore the front-engined layout.