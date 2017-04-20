autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Has Supercharger Sound, Over Nurburgring Noise Limit

 
20 Apr 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At this point, very few aficionados can focus on the overall package delivered by the nearly-baked 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. And that;s because, as if the supercar was a muscle machine, we're all focused on what lies under its hood.
With a group of prototypes setting wheel on the Nurburgring earlier this week, we got a revealing look at the GM animal and that super-sized hood bulge made us expect a supercharger.

Well, our guess seems to have been correct - with the prototype having now been caught on camera again, the blower soundtrack is more than obvious.

Interestingly, the improvised tailpipe setup at the rear of the Chevy demonstrates that the tester turnout out to be too loud for the Green Hell. Keep in mind that the noise limit for prototype testing is set at 100 decibels, so we can only imagine what GM engineers have prepared for the rocket.

While there's no official info on the heart of the C7 ZR1, the most likely version sees the 'Vette being gifted with a massaged incarnation of the Z06's LT4 mill. Since the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 already delivers 650 hp, we're expecting the new output to sit anywhere between 700 and 750 ponnies. Will the production version spit flames such as the dragony prototype seen here? Hopefully, the answer is positive.

The ZR1 will undoubtedly deliver matching stopping power, with the prototype indicating that the badge's iconic blue calipers are set to make a comeback.

As with previous sightings of the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 testers, a second prototype was also spotted, with this packing a smaller rear wing. You can check out this test car in the second video below.

With the C8 Corvette set to move on to a mid-engined configuration, the upcoming ZR1 will give velocity nuts plenty of reasons to adore the front-engined layout.



2018 chevrolet corvette zr1 Chevrolet Corvette supercar nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring spy video
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72