2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Carfection Review Says "Don't Daily!"

We were not kidding in the title above - one of the strongest conclusions of this 991.2 GT3 review has to do with sticking to the track instead of using the Neuelfer for daily duties. Oh, and Porsche has only supplied PDK testers. So, should you quit checking out this topic in anger? Not really.





When discussing with a Porshe driving instructor a few years ago, the topic of a pivotal point separating analog machines from the future's digitally-diluted vehicles came up. Well, the idea is that the new GT3 certainly belongs to the first category.



The shenanigan takes place in North Wales, with the Anglesey Circuit serving as the playground for those getting behind the Alcantara-clad steering wheel of the 500-pony track-savvy animal.



As for the eagerly anticipated stick shift part of the 991.2 GT3 equation, we'll remind you that manual gearbox models won't enter production until September - look on the bright side: this means we'll get a new wave of GT3 drives in the fall.



The cabin bits of the experience you'll find in the piece of footage below are flooded by what Zuffenhausen calls "the Gen 2 sound", which is nothing short of glorious. From the 9,000 rpm redline of the 911 GT3 Cup racecar-derived 4.0-liter flat-six to the shier sound insulation, the boxer bearer has plenty of aural treats to offer.



Now, returning to the daily driver part of the GT3, it all depends on whom you ask. For one thing, we need to remind you that Ferdinand Piech was recently



