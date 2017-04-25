Porsche Cayman GT4 with Just 850 Miles Shows Up for Sale with $12,000 Premium

If you're looking to get your hands on Porsche's mid-engined clutch delight, you should know that Zuffenhausen stopped accepting Cayman GT4 orders earlier this year. Nevertheless, the "used" vehicle market is always ready to help.





Wild examples include the Case in point with the 911-engined Cayman you can see here, which might just be car with the lowest mileage currently on offer. To be more precise, the Porscha only has 850 miles on its odo, with the stick shift delight having shown up for sale in Portland, Oregon.Many are curious about the real-world implications of the Cayman GT4 appreciation and the numbers surrounding this sportscar provide a clear picture: the initial price of the six-speed animal sat at $98,175, while the vehicle is now offered for $119,995.The specialist offering the car has an explanation for a small part of the premium the future owner has to pay: "This GT4 has just gone through a full paint correction polish & Ceramic Pro package totaling over $2500. The finish is literally better than when it left the factory!"The good news is that we're looking at a well-gifted model. The list of optional goodies includes the Sport Chrono package with Porsche Track Precision App, full bucket carbon fiber seats, 64L extended range fuel tank and others.Whether you're looking to adorn your garage with this driver involvement-focused Cayman or are just here for the show, we've added a monster image gallery of the GT4, one that allows you to zoom in on the little details of the Cayman.Some of you might find the black hue of the car as to subtle and this is the point where we'll remind you about the wrap craze surrounding the Porsche Cayman GT4.Wild examples include the tricolor livery GT4 , or the rusty Polizei incarnation of the machine - warning: the latter could be too much for purists.