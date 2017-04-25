autoevolution

Porsche Cayman GT4 with Just 850 Miles Shows Up for Sale with $12,000 Premium

 
25 Apr 2017, 18:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you're looking to get your hands on Porsche's mid-engined clutch delight, you should know that Zuffenhausen stopped accepting Cayman GT4 orders earlier this year. Nevertheless, the "used" vehicle market is always ready to help.
Case in point with the 911-engined Cayman you can see here, which might just be car with the lowest mileage currently on offer. To be more precise, the Porscha only has 850 miles on its odo, with the stick shift delight having shown up for sale in Portland, Oregon.

Many are curious about the real-world implications of the Cayman GT4 appreciation and the numbers surrounding this sportscar provide a clear picture: the initial price of the six-speed animal sat at $98,175, while the vehicle is now offered for $119,995.

The specialist offering the car has an explanation for a small part of the premium the future owner has to pay: "This GT4 has just gone through a full paint correction polish & Ceramic Pro package totaling over $2500. The finish is literally better than when it left the factory!"

The good news is that we're looking at a well-gifted model. The list of optional goodies includes the Sport Chrono package with Porsche Track Precision App, full bucket carbon fiber seats, 64L extended range fuel tank and others.

Whether you're looking to adorn your garage with this driver involvement-focused Cayman or are just here for the show, we've added a monster image gallery of the GT4, one that allows you to zoom in on the little details of the Cayman.

Some of you might find the black hue of the car as to subtle and this is the point where we'll remind you about the wrap craze surrounding the Porsche Cayman GT4.

Wild examples include the tricolor livery GT4, or the rusty Polizei incarnation of the machine - warning: the latter could be too much for purists.
Porsche Cayman GT4 porsche cayman Porsche
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86