Totaled Guards Red Porsche 718 Cayman with 1,885 Miles Shows Up in Parts Hunt

 
25 Apr 2017, 16:13 UTC ·
by
The top asset of a Porsche 718 Cayman is its overall balance. However, in the case of the mid-engined example we have here, one can forget all about this, focusing on the bits of the sportscar that can be saved following the accident that saw the two-seater getting totaled.
The Guards Red 718 Cayman, which came to the world last fall, has recently showed up on copart. According to the VIN number of the Zuffenhausen machine, this was born back in September 2016, having been delivered on October 31.

Judging by what we can see in these photos, the turbo-four animating the 718 Cayman doesn't seem to have been affected by the accident, so we might just see the Boxer animating a wild build out there.

In factory trim, the turbocharged 2L mill might develop a somewhat restrained 300 hp, but we'll remind you that aftermarket developers have already started releasing packaged for the German carmaker's new turbo-fours.

And yes, this particular example of the Porsche 718 Cayman is gifted with the famous PDK double-clutch tranny. The powertrain of this Porsche is certainly worth paying attention since, especially since the sportscar only had 1,885 miles on the odo when it got wrecked.

In fact, there are much more parts that might be "recycled" and anybody willing to grab this once-a-Porsche should be prepared to pay at least $16,100 for the contraption - at the time when this article was published, this was the value of the highest bid placed for the machine.

It's worth mentioning that while a non-S Porsche 718 Cayman like the one seen here comes with a MSRP of $55,300, the respectable list of optional extras brought the Porscha's price to $72,125.

Among the goodies that might make their way into another car we find a Bose audio system, Power Sport Seats (these are 14-way adaptive) and others. Happy part hunting!
