Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. 918 Spyder Launch Control Comparison Is Stunning

 
24 Apr 2017, 14:53 UTC
by
You don't even need to be a Porschephille to figure out that comparing a 911 GT3 RS launch with a 918 Spyder take-off doesn't make too much sense - looking at the two is enough to get the picture.
Nevertheless, when such an adventure takes place, the real-world result is nothing short of a delight and things suddenly seem reasonable.

The Porsche halo car seen here wears the Weissach Package, while being dressed in Sport Classic Grey - this might just be a unique spec in the 918 realm.

As for the Rennsport Neunelfer, the rear-engined animal has been gifted with a few aftermarket goodies. One of the most delightful pieces fitted to the Porscha is a Dundon Motorsport exhaust, which allows the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the machine to fully express its feelings and emotions.

As for the livery of the GT3 RS, this could easily determine an untrained eye to mistake the Porsche for a racecar.

Such a comparo is precisely what you'll find in the first clip below, which comes from an airfield. We're dealing with the 2017 edition of the Smokies GT event, a Porsche GT car gathering.

The Porsche lovers who take part in the annual gatherings mentioned here hoon their machines outside public roads, but also turn to drives on the street - these guys and gals adore making the most out of the landscape separating North Carolina and Georgia.

The event we're discussing also has a charitable side, with the participants having joined forces to fight against cystic fibrosis.

We're sure that checking out a 918 and a GT3 RS will only wet the appetite of Zuffenhausen lovers out there. And this is why we've added two pieces of footage from the said event below the comparison clip.


 

A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:17am PDT





