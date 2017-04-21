TechArt GrandGT Makes the 2017 Panamera into a Supercar

Say hello to the Porsche Panamera Turbo tuned by TechArt, now with added video goodness. The GrandGT was first seen in Geneva last month, but we though this clip is worth any speed freak's time.

Stuttgart now gives you the option of a 671 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque supercar called the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. But you don't want to be burdened with electric nonsense or pay the huge price. Instead, you could go to TechArt and get a fast Panamera Turbo with unique styling.The widebody kit adds 80 mm or 3.1 inches, which is most noticeably seen around the rear arches. The GrandGT sports clean fender flares, new front and rear aprons, integrated splitters, side skirts and a big wing over the trunk. Everything is nicely tied together with a combination of gray paint and carbon accents. In the wheel department, we see 22-inch black alloys in the typical Formula IV alloys, backed up by orange calipers. The tires are size 285/30 ZR 22 at the front and 335/25 ZR 22 at the rear.The highlight of the video is the quad exhaust system with carbon tips. It sounds the businesses and could be the sole reason for buying a Panamera Turbo and tuning it. But we love how everything ties together in a timeless look.The interior of the Panamera hasn't been left out either. The GrandGT has the best leather TechArt can muster, sprinkled liberally with carbon. The tuners also decided to install a smaller 360mm Type-7 sports steering wheel, paddle trims made of leather or Alcantara, illuminated door entry guards with the individual logotype and anodized pedals. The orange from the brake calipers is carried the three accent stripes on the seats and a little of the trim. It's almost like looking at a McLaren interior in there!The GrandGT body kit fits on the entire Panamera range so that you could install it on the basic V6 model or the twin-turbo 4.0-liter diesel. But why bother with anything but the fastest?