Gelbgrun Porsche 911 GT3 RS and 911 R Are "Lime Green" Dizygotic Twins

Paint to sample Gelbgrun Twins. 991 GT3RS and 911R. I love this bright color and might do a 911 in it if I ever do a green. Unfortunately one guy won't own the pair together. RS pic is mine in my office, 911R pic from @ptsrs.

