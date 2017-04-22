Gelbgrun Porsche 911 GT3 RS and 911 R Are "Lime Green" Dizygotic Twins

autoevolution

Here's a sweet Porsche question: what's better than a 911 R dressed in the bewildering Gelbgrun hue? A 911 R and a 911 GT3 RS covered in the said shade, of course.
Think of the collage above as a piece of Zuffenhausen eye candy for this weekend. The best part of this fraternal twins image? Such is the nature of the Neunelfer line-up, that one could easily own both incarnations of the rear-engined coupe.

For instance, choosing between them isn't as easy as it might seem. So while one think that the PDK vs. manual battle is the only decision factor here, another important aspect we need to consider is the driving experience.

The Rennsport Neuneler, with its massive downforce, packs an overly confident aura, while the R is a more playful machine. Keep in mind that the latter partially compensates for its "shaved" look though the use of a massive underbody diffuser - the part is so efficient that the German automaker has also installed it on the 2018 911 GT3.

Alas, as the Porsche sales guy who brought this image to our attention explains, the 911 specials we have here don't belong to the same owner.

One thing that these two naturally aspirated flat-six bearers have in common is that it can be extremely difficult to get your hands on one.

Those willing to grab such a Porsche these days have to turn to the used vehicle market, a place where 911 R prices can be nothing short of terrifying.

Thins are more reasonable in the realm of the RS, but you should probably wait for the depreciation brought by the introduction of the 991.2 GT3 RS to kick in before going for that purchase. Unless you want to grab Richard Hammond's Rennsport Neunelfer, of course, in which case you should act swiftly.

P.S.: The Gelbgrun (the color's name can be translated as yellow-green) 911 GT3 RS you see here has been gifted with Dundon long headers and you can check out its newfound voice in the video at the bottom of the page.


 

Paint to sample Gelbgrun Twins. 991 GT3RS and 911R. I love this bright color and might do a 911 in it if I ever do a green. Unfortunately one guy won't own the pair together. RS pic is mine in my office, 911R pic from @ptsrs.

A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:26pm PST



 

ý Volume up!!! Testing out the new long tube headers from Dundon on this incredible Paint to sample Gelbgrun GT3RS. Launch control in the second clip but the car spun hard and bogged with cold tires and cold surface when the TC kicked on. Video never does sound justice. Still badass though ª tag some people that should hear/watch this beast!

A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:39am PST

