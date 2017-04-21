Olympic Blue Porsche Cayman GT4 Is a Nod to the 914, Some Might Hate It

When a Porsche with an extreme aero package, such as the Cayman GT4, is dressed in a shade that qualifies for the eye candy label, the result can keep car nut staring at it for quite a while.
Case in point with the GT4 we have here, which, thanks to the Paint To Sample magic, is covered in Olympic Blue.
As die-hard Porschephilles will tell you, the hue is associated with the 914, which might just mean that this Cayman
could offend those with an overly sensitive ego. And it all has to do with the tale of the classic mid-engined Porscha.
That's because the German automaker introduced the 914 as a follow-up for the 912 four-cylinder sibling of the 911. Many still see the 914, which came around back in 1969, as more worthy of the Volkswagen badge, since the project was a collaboration between the two brands. And the 1.7-liter four-pot occupying the middle section of the sportscar is one of the reasons for this.
Since we discussed the retro nod delivered by the Porsche Cayman GT4 we have here, we added a few pics of an Olympic Blue 914, which you can find in the gallery to your right.
Despite the eye-catching shade of this Zuffenhausen athlete, the most extreme GT4 we've shown you to date remains the police-trolling example we discussed last fall. Sporting a rusty Polizei wrap
, the said Cayman is simply impossible to ignore, even if Porsches are not your thing.
Oh, and by the way, if photos such as the one above inspire you to go out there and order a GT4, you should know that the uber-Cayman is no longer available. So you'll have to turn to the used car marker, where microscopic mileage isn't an issue, as you as you're willing to put enough of a dent in your bank account.
