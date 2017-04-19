Road Scholars' Cayman Is a Porsche Salad with GT3 RS, GT4, Racecar Ingredients

After so many decades of Porsche sportscar brilliance, we've come to look at Zuffenhausen's performance offerings as... uber-tech salads. Seriously, there's always a mix of ingredients the German engineers turn to when differentiating a Carrera for, say, a GT3 RS, with the most recent example of this being related to the 2018 GT3 borrowing the six-speed manual and the underbody diffuser of the 911 R. But what happens when people outside the carmaker choose their ingredients?





To start with, the middle section of this machine accommodates a 4.2-liter Neunelfer flat-six, working with a CAE short shifter and reinforced drivetrain components.



The car talks to the road via custom 10-inch Rotiform HUR wheels shod in Nitto Invo rubber, with the melange also involving Porsche Cup Car suspension bits and Bilstein coil over struts.



Matching stopping power is delivered by GT3 RS six-piston brake calipers, while ceramic two-piece rotors make sure the unsprung mass is kept in check.



Once the thing gets up to speed, which obviously happens quicker than you can spell Zuffenhausen, the extreme aero package keeps the car glued to the tarmac. To be more precise, we're dealing with a GT3 RS nose and a



The shop behind this uber-body build is Road Scholars (the North Carolina location). We're talking about a specialist that sells, restores and services classics, with a strong



The company explained that the custom mixed BASF paint giving the Cayman its Burgundy look was inspired by its 1949 Porsche 356 Gmund restoration, which you can see in the second clip below - heck, even with the potato quality of the video at the bottom of the page, we still can't stop fantasizing about spending time inside these all-custom Porschas...







