Ah, the eternal dilemma of the Neunelfer clientele - should you go for a rear-wheel drive model or opt for the all-paw aura of the "4"?





And Nick's latest video shows him comparing his Porscha to a just-as-blue 991.2 Carrera. And while the latter is not an S model, at least it features the seven-speed manual gearbox, just like the YT man's car.



The comparo involves the obvious details, letting profanes know that all-wheel-drive models feature more generous rear hips, while their posteriors are adorned with strips that connect the taillights.



Nevertheless, many Porschephilles might be surprised to find out that, in its engineering obsession, Porsche gifted with "4" models with larger fuel tanks. And since the efficiency drawback brought by the AWD only brings for a 1 MPG loss, we end up with the conclusion that all-wheel-drive 911s actually offer a greater driving range than their rear-wheel-drive counterparts.



As far as the 911 models that are set to be unveiled by the end of the year are concerned, this comparison is futile. And that's because the German automaker is now preparing to introduce a pair of rear-wheel-drive special.



We're talking about the 991.2 GT3 RS (the final units of the 991.1 models are now reaching their owners), which has been recently



Speaking of spyshots, the



And, since the two nearly-baked Neunelfer derivatives follow the recently-unveiled



You are now a step closer to making the right choice, all with the help of Porshe YouTuber Nick Murray. The vlogger, who tried to give up the Zuffenhausen life with the help of a BMW M4, but couldn't, has now switched from his nine-o-lemon 991.1 Carrera S to a 991.2 Carrera 4S.And Nick's latest video shows him comparing his Porscha to a just-as-blue 991.2 Carrera. And while the latter is not an S model, at least it features the seven-speed manual gearbox, just like the YT man's car.The comparo involves the obvious details, letting profanes know that all-wheel-drive models feature more generous rear hips, while their posteriors are adorned with strips that connect the taillights.Nevertheless, many Porschephilles might be surprised to find out that, in its engineering obsession, Porsche gifted with "4" models with larger fuel tanks. And since the efficiency drawback brought by theonly brings for a 1 MPG loss, we end up with the conclusion that all-wheel-drive 911s actually offer a greater driving range than their rear-wheel-drive counterparts.As far as the 911 models that are set to be unveiled by the end of the year are concerned, this comparison is futile. And that's because the German automaker is now preparing to introduce a pair of rear-wheel-drive special.We're talking about the 991.2 GT3 RS (the final units of the 991.1 models are now reaching their owners), which has been recently spied Speaking of spyshots, the 2018 GT2 has been a constant presence in the spy section of our website.And, since the two nearly-baked Neunelfer derivatives follow the recently-unveiled 2018 911 GT3 , which has brought back the manual (yay!), we'll go ahead and open the Neunelfer calendar to mark 2017 as the year of the rear paws.