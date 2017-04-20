autoevolution

Twin-Turbo Porsche 911 Does Amazing 192 MPH 1/2-Mile, Blows Engine On The Spot

 
The 996 incarnation of the Porsche 911 has now reached that sweet spot where it's still fresh enough to deliver sweet performance and yet depreciation allows plenty of aficionados to get their hands on one. And while some Porschephilles taking advantage of this aim to enjoy the Neunelfer in stock form, others take things to the other end of the horsepower scale.
We are now here to deliver an example of the latter kind, with the 996 we have here having been taken far, far away from its factory setup.

Thanks to a wild twin-turbo setup, this Porsche 911 Turbo has now become a half-mile hero. For the record, any contraption that manages to get close to the 200 mph mark in this kind of sprint can be labeled as a monster.

This Porscha obviously aimed for the goal mentioned above and, after a number of test runs, the rear-engined beast managed to get pretty close to the goal. To be more precise, the Zuffenhausen machine delivered an 192.8 mph run.

Alas, things didn't end there - right after the Porsche completed the run, the speed devil blew its motor, with the hyper-boosted flat-six leaving a huge trail of black smoke behind.

You can check out the... ordeal of the Neunelfer in the piece of footage below. And, since the Porsche has a monstrous soundtrack, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching out for that "play" button.The Porsche 911 was accompanied by stunning land-land missiles
We'll also add that the half-mile event hosting the said 911 adventure also saw other speed demons at work. To be more precise, the velocity gathering we're discussing also involved a Factory Five GTM animated by a turbo LS setup, as well as a McLaren 650S that had been taken down the aftermarket route by a developer called Evolution Motorsport.

